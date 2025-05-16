Fortnite downtime today (May 16, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (May 16, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the downtime starts. The servers will be live again by 5:30 am ET. This downtime will usher in the first major update (v35.10) for Fortnite Galactic Battle.
In terms of content, Epic Games has confirmed Chewbacca’s arrival alongside his Wookiee Bowcaster, which will be added to the loot pool. The powerful CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster will also be introduced and be obtainable via Chests.
Here is some information about the Fortnite downtime today (May 16, 2025).
How long will the Fortnite downtime today (May 16, 2025)?
According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (May 16, 2025) will last approximately one and a half hours (90 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4 am ET and should be back online by 5:30 am ET, as stated by the developer.
Note: The downtime could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.
Content changes for Fortnite update v35.10
In terms of new content, there is not much Epic Games has not confirmed. Aside from two weapons, we do not know what else this update could encompass. There are some speculations based on the early Fortnite v35.10 patch notes, but they are not guaranteed.
That said, the Super Styles and General Grievous Outfit will be unlocked today for those who own the Galactic Battle Pass. There will also be new Quests/Missions added and maybe a few changes to the overall loot pool. For the most part, not much will change, as this is a short season.
We could also get leaks about the scheduled end-of-season event. Leakers may be able to provide insight into what Epic Games has planned for the Death Star and how this will transition things to the next phase of the storyline.
For the time being, that is about everything we know. More information should surface once the Fortnite downtime today (May 16, 2025) kicks off.
