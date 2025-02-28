Fortnite teases upcoming event in Los Angeles

Fortnite is known to host an array of events throughout the globe, including the recently announced FNCS tournament in Lyon-Décines, France. Recently, the game's official @FNCompetitive account (on X) dropped a cryptic image that showed a string of billboards and posters in Los Angeles, hinting at a possible event in the City of Angels.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the supposedly upcoming Fortnite event in Los Angeles.

Fortnite Competitive posters across town hint at upcoming event in Los Angeles

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

The official Fortnite Competitive X account posted an image that depicts a string of posters put across the city of Los Angeles. The creatives depicted Aces Wild Card with a purple background and a text below it, which stated:

"Get Ready, L.A"

The posters were noticed around Hoover Street in Los Angeles and featured rows of similar banners and creatives with the same theme. Based on the post made by the official @FNCompetitive account, it is safe to say that the upcoming event in the City of Angels will be related to FNCS.

Ad

The developers are known to host pop-ups and promotional events across the globe, so it comes as no surprise that the city of Hollywood could be Epic Game's next spot for an event. However, the developers have yet to share additional details regarding this FNCS event in L.A.

This cryptic teaser comes after Epic Games confirmed that Lyon - Décines, France, will host the 2025 Fortnite Global Championship. The event is set to take place between September 6 and September 7, 2025, at the LDLC Arena. As such, the upcoming event in L.A. could possibly be a promotional event or the arena for some sort of qualifier event for the global tournament.

Ad

FNCS is one of the most popular sections of the game, with players ranging from amateurs to professionals coming together to compete for exciting cash prizes. So, it's not surprising that the developers seem to be going all out to promote the upcoming event.

Also read: FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals: NA and EU region results

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback