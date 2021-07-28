Fortnite Week 8 challenges (Chapter 2 - Season 7): Full list of all Epic & Legendary challenges

A new week in Fortnite means new challenges and more. With each passing week, players get closer and closer to the close of Season 7, which means the opportunity to get Battle Pass items is dwindling. There is less emphasis on that now as there has been in the past as the Battle Pass no longer requires a tiered approach. Rather, players can get whatever they want whenever they want (relatively speaking). Still, challenges give Fortnite players something to do, so here's the full list of Epic and Legendary challenges that will go live soon.

Epic and Legendary Fortnite challenges: Week 8

Completing all the challenges in Fortnite will give players quite a bit of XP. The set of Legendary quests will award players 18,000 XP, which can go a long way toward Battle Pass rewards. Here are the Legendary challenges for this week:

Doctor Slone (Image via ESTNN)

Get Slone's orders from a payphone (1) - 15,000 XP

Collect access card from an IO Guard (1) - 45,000 XP

Plant wiretaps at different key locations (3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with an IO Operative's computer (1) - 30,000 XP

Mindwipe Bunker Jonesy, Swamp Stalker or Human Bill (1) - 30,000 XP

Converse with characters to identify an infiltrator (5) - 30,000 XP

The Epic quests will grant players a total of 30,000 XP, a huge boost to the Battle Pass. Here is the list of Epic challenges that will be available soon:

Use Shield Potions in a single match (4) - 30,000 XP

Shields. Image via Sportskeeda

Collect building resources (750) - 30,000 XP

Visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf and Unremarkable Shack (3) - 30,000 XP

Build structures (25) - 30,000 XP

Complete bounties from bounty boards (3) - 30,000 XP

Ignite enemy players or enemy player structures (15) - 30,000 XP

Emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake (1) - 30,000 XP

These challenges will go live at approximately 10 a.m. EST. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 Week 8 is almost officially underway, meaning there's not much time left before Season 8 arrives.

