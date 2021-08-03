How to join The Rift Server in Fortnite: Download link, FAQs, how to play and more

One of Fortnite's biggest servers is gaining a huge following and players are coming out in droves to join it. While the Rift Server is not hosted by Epic, it is safe to play and allows players to enjoy the old seasons of Fortnite.

Many lament the loss of maps from previous seasons, and this server allows users to revisit them. It's not an official server, so there's always some risk, but the Rift has been deemed safe and many are playing it without a hitch.

Here's everything on the Rift Server Fortnite.

OMG Old Fortnite looks so nice pic.twitter.com/cfYDhJ1Gjp — Snipzz (@SnipzzFNBR) August 3, 2021

Rift Server Fortnite

There's a lot to get into, so here's all the information that players need to know about the Rift server.

Download link

The download link is available on the official Rift server Discord, which can be found here. The link provided here is: https://dotnet.microsoft.com/download/dotnet/thank-you/sdk-3.1.411-windows-x64-installer

This link will initiate the Rift server's download onto the players' computers. The process may take 25 minutes or longer after which players can go to the zip file and open it from there. To open the file, they'll need to download "WinRAR" first, which can be found on Google.

Opening the zip file with WinRAR will lead to a new folder titled "Rift". The read.me file contains important information about the essentials which also need to be downloaded for the server. Everything can be found on the discord.

FAQs

Q1) Will the Rift server Fortnite have skins and other cosmetics?

No, Epic Games contacted the members and told them not to use any of those things. Epic is aware of the server, but isn't partnering with it and won't allow its cosmetics to be used on the Rift server.

Q2) An error message appears whenever selecting a game path.

Make sure to select the folder containing the "FortniteGame" and the "Engine" folders. These are the only ones that will allow the game to run smoothly.

Q3) Why does the Rift close after clicking launch?

No reason, but it's also not a concern. The Rift server will run in the background until the Fortnite application is closed as well. This helps reduce lag by having less things open on a computer.

Q4) What to do if one is not logged in?

If that is the case, simply log in with the correct username and use anything as a password. This should allow players to get in. Since it's not hosted by Epic Games, it won't be through the Epic account and won't have any link to it.

Q5) Why does it say "Unable to login to Fortnite servers"?

This likely means that the Rift server crashed and will need to be restarted, along with the entire Fortnite application.

How to play the Fortnite Rift private server

The Rift server does not have Fortnite Chapter 2 yet, though it's likely that the majority of players are joining for Chapter 1 maps. Once inside, the usual lobby screen will appear, as seen below.

Note: The default skin is a result of it not being approved by Epic Games. The game will start by pressing the F3, not the start button.

Lobby screen. (Image via OrangeGuy on YouTube)

Once in a game, which will be an old map, players can build, edit and do everything. There are commands on the discord server that will grant them in-game items.

Players can also change the field of view. They can visit all kinds of old Fortnite locations and play the older seasons. It's now live and has been opened up to the public.

Fortnite motel. (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

Is this a great idea for Fortnite players?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul