Ranking 10 most iconic Fortnite locations of all time

What makes Fortnite great is not just the storyline and characters but the map as well. Certain locations have left a profound impact on the community and have become the stuff of legends. These POIs have influenced gameplay to such an extent that the developers brought back a few to feed the hype train.

While there are many such iconic locations present throughout the game's history, only a few have had a long-lasting impact. That said, here are the 10 most impactful and iconic locations in-game.

10 of the most iconic locations to have ever existed in Fortnite

10) Pleasant Park

When it comes to long-standing POIs in Fortnite, Pleasant Park is one of the best examples. First introduced in Chapter 1 Season 1, the location stood the test of time even after the Black Hole event, which sucked all of reality and wiped out the map.

It then appeared on the Chapter 2 map and stayed for the entire duration until Chapter 3 began. Although the POI underwent several changes throughout its lifetime, it cannot be denied that it was one of the most iconic in-game.

9) Dusty Depot

Dusty Depot has taken a beating throughout its in-game lifetime, but that hasn't taken away its iconic status. Added to the game during the pre-season, elements from the POI stayed relevant right up until the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

In fact, the location is still in-game, but it's not quite the same. It is now called Displaced Depot. However, with Realty Tree bringing back old POIs to the island, perhaps older versions of the POI may also make a return.

8) Retail Row

Much like its buddy, Pleasant Park, Retail Row has been in-game since the beginning of Fortnite. Despite being destroyed by a volcano in Chapter 1 Season 8, it was repaired and renamed Mega Mall. The POI is so iconic that the developers decided to place it back on the island in Chapter 2 as well.

During this timeframe, the POI remained a good drop location for much of its existence. Unfortunately, it did not survive The End event and was destroyed by an alien abductor.

7) Coral Castle

Coral Castle had a love-hate relationship with loopers. It appeared on the map in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, and was something of a mystery. While the area did offer a lot of loot, getting in and out of it was rather challenging.

In fact, by the time the aliens had come to the game in Chapter 2 Season 7, players were hopeful that they would destroy the POI for good. However, it outlasted the invasion and only met its demise once the map had flipped over.

6) Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks is an iconic location unlike any other. Besides referring to some features that belonged to OG POIs, the area was a haven for those who enjoyed a scenic view of the ocean.

Aside from aesthetics, the location was amazing. It offered a lot of hiding places and plenty of loot and was genuinely fun to land at. Sadly, after spending an entire Chapter of Fortnite, it was finally lost to the seas after the island flipped over.

5) Tomato Town

In addition to being an iconic location in Fortnite, it was a rather peculiar one as well. Introduced to the game during the pre-season, this became the perfect location for loopers to don the Tomatohead outfit and hot-drop.

However, for some unknown reason, the location was converted into a temple in Chapter 1 Season 4. It would seem that Epic Games caught wind of the Tomato Cult and decided to give them their own POI in-game. Sadly, in Season 8, after the volcano formed, it became an unnamed location on the map.

4) Daily Bugle

The Daily Bugle was added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The building is from the MCU and is an iconic structure in its own right. Although the island has gone through invasions and wars in the last two seasons, this POI stands firm.

The POI may likely remain on the island until the end of Chapter 3. It's currently unclear why Epic Games has decided to keep it in-game, but it may have to do with the Spider-Man collaboration that occurred earlier. Another guess would be that the developers are planning to add in skins from Spider-Verse sometime in the future.

3) Haunted Hills

Haunted Hills is not just an iconic location in Fortnite but a concept work brought to life by Epic Games. It was created by a Reddit user called Blorfie and is presumably the first location to be added to the game that was conceptualized by a fan.

Added in during Chapter 1 Season 2, the location became an instant hit and was loved by the community. Over time, the developers added other buildings to the area to spruce it up.

2) Shifty Shafts

When it comes to OG Fortnite locations that are iconic and sweaty, Shifty Shafts has no equal. This abandoned mine has seen more sweat and bullets flying than perhaps any other location in Chapter 1.

Although it is back in Chapter 3, the place has become relatively quiet. While this does not mean that it's easy to land here and loot up, it's just that not many players try to control the area. With other more colorful POIs on the map, there's no need to sweat it out for supremacy in Shifty.

1) Tilted Towers

Not adding Tilted Towers to this list would be a crime. Although few state that the location is overrated, most players would disagree. Added to the game during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1, the POI became an instant hit. In fact, it was so popular that someone even made a song about it which blew up on social media.

Sadly, as with everything, the hype surrounding them has to die one day. Currently, the location does not see as much fighting as it did in its hay days. While intense gunfights do occur, there are other prominent POIs that steal the spotlight.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

