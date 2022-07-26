Ranking the best Fortnite pickaxes of each rarity: From Common to Legendary

Pickaxes are some of the most popular cosmetic items in Fortnite. As of July 2022, there are over 800 different pickaxes that players can choose from.

The pickaxes have 13 different rarities, as Epic Games has released new rarities over the past few years. This article will pick the best Fortnite pickaxe of each rarity.

This list will include regular rarities such as the following:

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Epic

Legendary

Alongside that, it will also include special rarities such as DC Series, Dark Reflections, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Picking the best Fortnite pickaxe of every single rarity

Dark Series - Dark Axe

The Dark Axe is the best Fortnite pickaxe of the Dark Reflections rarity. The pickaxe looks beautiful and has a purple glow that is emphasized as players use the harvesting tool.

Unfortunately, the cosmetic item cannot be bought separately from the Item Shop. Players who want to obtain it will have to wait for the Dark Reflections Pack to return to the store.

The pack costs $19.99 and contains three outfits, two back blings, and the pickaxe.

DC Series - Harley Hitter

Harley Hitter is based on Harley Quinn's baseball bat. It is one of the simplest Fortnite pickaxes. The harvesting tool can be bought for 800 V-Bucks in the Item Shop or with the Harley Quinn bundle for 2,000 V-Bucks.

Frozen Series - Ice Carver

Ice Carver is made of black ice. When players use it with the Icebound Midas outfit, they can apply a frozen wrap to any equipped weapon.

Unfortunately, this harvesting tool cannot be bought separately. It is part of the Black Ice Legends bundle that can be purchased from the Item Shop for 2,500 V-Bucks.

Gaming Legends Series - Leviathan Axe Pickaxe

The Leviathan Axe Pickaxe might be the best Fortnite pickaxe ever released. It is certainly the most expensive, as players who want to obtain it need to spend 1,000 V-Bucks.

This is the weapon used by Kratos, a popular character from the God of War series. The pickaxe was last seen in March 2021, making it one of the rarest Item Shop pickaxes in the game.

Players can obtain the amazing Fortnite pickaxe by purchasing the Kratos bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks.

Icon Series - Diamond Jack

The Diamond Jack Fortnite pickaxe was released with Travis Scott. The popular artist got his own outfit and matching accessories during Chapter 2 Season 2.

However, as amazing as the cosmetic item is, it may not return to the game anymore. The famous rapper has been quite controversial and Epic Games has decided to distance Fortnite from him.

Marvel Series - Spellwork Scimitar

Spellwork Scimitar was released with the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass. It is a Marvel-exclusive pickaxe that was released together with Doctor Strange.

This Fortnite pickaxe is based on the sword spell Doctor Strange used in Avengers: Infinity War. While many Marvel Series cosmetic items are restricted, the harvesting tool can be used with any other skin in the game.

Players can no longer obtain it since it was released in the Battle Pass.

Slurp Series - Aquari-Axe

The Slurp Series rarity only has a few cosmetic items, and the Aquari-Axe might be the most interesting item out of all of them.

The Fortnite pickaxe has a unique animation as it is constantly dripping slurp. It also has a small aquarium inside. The harvesting tool was released during the Best Friendzy event in August 2021, and it is unlikely that it will return to the game.

Star Wars Series - Rey's Quarterstaff

Rey's Quarterstaff is the the best pickaxe from the Star Wars Series rarity. The item looks amazing and costs 800 V-Bucks when bought separately or 2,000 V-Bucks in the Order and Peace bundle.

It is unfortunate that this is the best pickaxe from this rarity, as many Fortnite players were hoping for the lightsaber pickaxe. Unfortunately, the lightsaber pickaxe did not come with the release of the Darth Vader outfit in Chapter 3 Season 3.

Legendary - Yautja Wristblades

Yautja Wristblades is the best harvesting tool in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

During Chapter 2 Season 5, Epic released the Predator as a special Battle Pass skin. It included several accessories, including a harvesting tool.

Yautja Wristblades was the first Legendary harvesting tool in the game. However, it can only be used with the Predator outfit, which is a huge downside.

Epic - Merry Mint Axe

The Merry Mint Axe is a recolor of the Candy Axe and is also one of the rarest harvesting tools in Fortnite Battle Royale. Players can only get it by either purchasing Fortnite merchandise at licensed retailers or by obtaining a digital code.

At one point, the Fortnite pickaxe cost hundreds of dollars since it was unavailable in many parts of the world.

Rare - Reaper

Reaper is one of the first Fortnite pickaxes that were released (Image via Epic Games)

The Reaper harvesting tool was released in October 2017, just a few weeks after the release of Fortnite Battle Royale. It was the first pickaxe to be sold in the Item Shop and was extremely rare at one point.

Today, the pickaxe costs 800 V-Bucks and usually returns during Halloween in-game events.

Uncommon - Icicle

Icicle is another popular Fortnite pickaxe that was first released during Chapter 1. Since the harvesting tool is uncommon, it costs only 500 V-Bucks.

The pickaxe is made of ice. It releases special effects when players swing it, which makes it look stunning.

Common - Default Pickaxe

Fortnite default pickaxe has had different designs (Image via Epic Games)

Only one Common pickaxe is available in Fortnite Battle Royale, and it is the default pickaxe.

The harvesting tool has changed throughout the chapters, and players had a chance to obtain the OG default pickaxe from the Item Shop at one point.

