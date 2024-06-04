"Really funny when there's no context": Fortnite community reacts to The Employee's Company Jig emote

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has managed to surprise fans, with players thoroughly enjoying the game's shift to the vehicle meta. However, the season has managed to maintain the collaborative tradition of the game, with Epic Games bringing new affiliations to the Battle Pass but also introducing exciting new crossovers to the Item Shop.

One such affiliation is the recent Lethal Company collaboration, which saw the arrival of The Employee skin, along with other similarly themed cosmetics, including the Company Jig emote, a reference to a dance from Lethal Company.

The emote, with its ties to Lethal Company's gameplay, has been attracting a lot of attention from the community as can be seen in a recent Reddit post shared by u/imatypeofr2unit_, where the player ignited a discussion regarding the Company Jig emote, leading Reddit user u/Taltofeu to state:

"Really funny when there's no context"

Comment byu/imatypeofr2unit_ from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comments from the community (Reddit/imatypeofr2unit_)

Other members of the community expressed their opinions on the Company Jig emote in the comments, with Reddit user u/charlesleecartman proposing an option to turn off the emote's music in a bid to capture the awkwardness of dancing with Lethal Company.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/Ryuuga_Kan suggested how Epic Games should have incorporated the "We love The Company" lyrics in the emote. Reddit user u/SirKraken expressed how they always purchase emotes like the Company Jig emote, as they think they are always better than the TikTok dances that are sold as Icon Series emotes.

Highlighting how they love the emote despite never playing Lethal Company, Reddit user u/The_Camrock commented:

"I don't play lethal company but the emote is so dumb that I need it"

How to get the Company Jig emote in Fortnite?

The Company Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop. (Image via Epic Games)

The Company Jig emote is part of the game's collaboration with Lethal Company and was introduced to the Item Shop with the v30.00 update. The emote is part of The Company Set and can be purchased in the Item Shop for 400 V-Bucks.

Additionally, you can purchase The Company Bundle, which not only grants you The Company Jig emote but also The Employee outfit, the Stop Sign pickaxe, and the Oxygen Tank Back Bling. The Company Bundle and other cosmetics from the collaboration will be rotated out of the Fortnite Item Shop on 7 June 2024, at 1:30 AM ET.

