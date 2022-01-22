From the Ice King to LMG's: 6 things that could return to Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 has been ever-evolving since it arrived and surprised players with new weapons and characters. In the ongoing Season 1, they have seen a drastic change in gameplay from Chapter 2 Season 8, when the island was flipped.

Every week, Fortnite gets updated with hotfixes to the current meta or introduces new features that make the gameplay even more exciting. With the latest v19.10 update, loopers have seen the arrival of Klombos, Tilted Towers, the Grenade Launcher, and more.

It has been speculated that in future updates, they might see the return of a few fan-favorite weapons and some exciting new features. There are also hints that some old foes will return very soon, challenging users.

Six things possibly returning to Fortnite Chapter 3

1) Ice King

Will the king come and regain his throne? Certain leaks and map changes have suggested that the era of the Ice King might soon appear in Fortnite Chapter 3.

The sudden appearance of the skull that belongs to "the polar peak monster" directly showcases that the Ice King will hopefully make another cameo in this chapter. Back in Season 8, his whereabouts were unclear.

There have been rumors that he has spent his years dwelling on the flipped side of the island, waiting to strike again.

2) Heavy Shotgun

The Heavy Shotgun was vaulted in patch 7.30, making it only available in Playground and Creative. It was vaulted due to the addition of the Epic & Legendary Pump Shotgun, used a lot more often than the Heavy Shotgun.

Recent leaks speculate that the shotgun might be rereleased in-game but with different stats. The community is still skeptical about its unvaulting and wants the original pump to return.

3) The Devourer

The Devourer, aka the Polar Peak monster, made its debut in Chapter 3, but not in the way loopers expected. The skull remains of the monster, code-named "Cattus", can be located alongside the return of the famous POI, Tilted Towers, and may contribute to progressing the storyline of Fortnite Chapter 3.

It is yet unconfirmed if the monstrous being will come back to life.

4) Pizza

Loopers' favorite snack, Pizza, might return to Fortnite, not as an emote but as a consumable. The new Pizza Consumable will help them heal up to 40 health/shield units.

It will be contained in a pizza box, and once laid down by users, will unpack about eight pizza slices to consume. Confirmation of its overall stats is yet to be revealed.

Players have even managed to get their hands on the pizza item on private creative servers since it's present in the game files.

5) LMG

The LMG was vaulted in patch 15.00 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. However, a leak in the game files claims it will soon be returning to the island with all rarities available.

Epic Games is keen on balancing and fixing out the weapons used by loopers and continues to make their best effort for players to enjoy the loop on the new flipped island.

6) Combat Pistol

The Combat Pistol introduced in Chapter 2 Season 8 will return in Fortnite Chapter 3. It has similar characteristics to a normal pistol and SMG.

It was faster and dealt with more DPS than any other pistol available. Once the combat pistol is unvaulted, gamers will be able to enjoy two variants across the flipped island.

