Fortnite Chapter 4 live event leaks: New map, Agent Jonesy, and more

Fortnite Chapter 4 live event leaks have been appearing online for a few days. Ever since the update v27.11 went live, leakers/data miners have been uncovering more details about what Epic Games has been working on. Although much of it remains obscured, large chunks of information are being disclosed with each passing day.

For the time being, Fortnite Chapter 4 live event leaks have supposedly showcased the upcoming map that will be used during The Big Bang. Some details and pictures show the Eminem concert area, as well as an old character making a return as an NPC. It would seem that Agent Jonesy would also be involved in all of this. That said, here's more information about it.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Chapter 4 live event leaks provide an idea as to what fans could expect to see during The Big Bang

LEGO, Rocket League Racing, and Fortnite Festival

Expand Tweet

As per numerous Fortnite Chapter 4 live event leaks, there could be up to three different game modes for players to try. These would be LEGO, Rocket League Racing, and Fortnite Festival.

Additionally, since the live event map is speculated to be twice the size of the OG map, there will be a lot of space for players to explore. It would seem that gamers will be able to get their first taste of these new game modes within these different locations or regions.

Eminem concert

Expand Tweet

Before Fortnite Chapter 4 live event leaks could provide solid information, Eminem confirmed his collaboration. He will be performing at The Big Bang. Leakers/data miners have showcased what the concert area could look like. Given that many assets are still encrypted, the area is still not fully revealed.

That being said, it's not clear if the Eminem concert would only be a small part of The Big Bang or play a major role in storyline progression. Either way, it will be interesting to see Marshall Bruce Mathers III up close and personal in-game.

Agent Jonesy is back in action

Expand Tweet

According to Fortnite Chapter 4 live event leaks, Agent Jones will play a role in it. Given that he was sent back in time by Innovator Slone to the OG season, he would likely oversee things in the storyline.

That said, since he has proved to be a worse driver than Peely, having him take charge is rather risky. Nevertheless, considering he has had years of training as an Imagined Order agent, he should hopefully manage the helm decently.

On that note, there would be a total of three versions of Agent Jonesy showcased during The Big Bang. One of them could be released in the Item Shop, while the other two Outfits (Toon and Noir) may be specific to the event only.

Brutus and Cattus

Expand Tweet

As per the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 live event leaks, Brutus could be involved in it. It would seem that he will be providing security for Eminem during the concert. While some fans are not too thrilled about this, others are happy that they could get to see him in-game after so long.

Additionally, it would seem that Cattus could feature in The Big Bang. Fortnite Chapter 4 live event leaks have showcased that the Cattus POI has been listed in the files. Given that Cattus, aka The Devourer, is yet to be defeated in this reality, the beast could just be alive.

Zero Point goes boom!

Expand Tweet

Perhaps one of the most distressing Fortnite Chapter 4 live event leaks suggests that Zero Point will once more go supernova. It would seem that it will shatter and destabilize again. It's unclear what will happen when this occurs.

Despite the outcome of this catastrophic event, the Zero Point will no doubt find its way to the Chapter 5 map. Given that it is the glue that binds the Omniverse together, it will likely not be destroyed, come what may.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!