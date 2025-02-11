Fortnite Iron Man bundle leaked: Expected price and list of items

A much-anticipated Fortnite Iron Man bundle is supposedly on its way, leaving the gaming community excited. Recent information mined by legacy leakers and data miners has uncovered details about the potentially upcoming cosmetic additions. The mined data suggests that the new customizable superhero skin is likely to feature a host of cosmetic options and variable styles.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Iron Man bundle based on the latest leaks.

Note: Some information in the article is based on leaked information and readers are advised to take this information with a chug jug and a pinch of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Iron Man bundle potential release leaked

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to the latest data mined by legacy leakers and data miners like @Hypex, @ShiinaBR, and more, the Fortnite Iron Man bundle could arrive on February 13. The Item Shop is known to feature major brand collaborations including Marvel and DC quite often so the superhero bundle could be released soon.

Although Epic Games has not announced an official date, this aligns with a string of leaks and rumors that strongly hinted at the imminent arrival of the customizable skin. Players will have to wait for an announcement from the developers to get a confirmation on these Fortnite leaks.

Fortnite Iron Man bundle expected price and items

Expand Tweet

According to the game files and data mined by prominent leaker @SpushFNBR, the Iron Man bundle will feature a host of cosmetics like Back Blings and Pickaxes apart from the customizable superhero skin.

Here are the items players can expect as part of the Fortnite Iron Man bundle:

Full Bundle: 2500 V-Bucks

Iron Man Outfit (4 Selectable styles and 4 colors): 2000 V-Bucks

Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks

Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

As with most bundles, fans of Iron Man will also be able to purchase items such as the skin, pickaxe, and Back Bling individually.

However, players will have to wait for the Iron Man bundle to come to the Item shop to see if these Fortnite leaks hold true. Given the magnitude and popularity of the character, Epic Games can be expected to release a teaser or poster to announce the bundle and the skin.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 theme could be “Wrestlers and Gear” and feature James Bond

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback