Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 3, 2025) all but confirms the release of the Katalina skin

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 3, 2025), the Katalina skin will finally be released in-game, in the coming days. This information was brought to the attention of prominent veteran leakers/data miners @ShiinaBR and @HYPEX by @fn_greenfox. Given the track record of the former two individuals, the information can be considered legitimate and relied upon.

Katalina is a rare skin since it was obtainable only via Fortnite Mobile App Quests. Players in regions where EGS (Epic Games Store) could not be downloaded on iPhones or those with no Android access were left unable to complete the task. Hence, they could not obtain the character. However, that could change very soon.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 3, 2025) from numerous leakers/data miners on X. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 3, 2025) - Katalina skin to finally be released in-game (hopefully)

Based on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 3, 2025), the Katalina skin will be released in Item Shop for the very first time soon. The character was introduced on August 16, 2024, during Chapter 5 Season 4. Unlike special cosmetics like the recently released Batman Caped Crusader Pack, the Katalina skin will be purchasable using V-Bucks.

Katalina is part of the Feline Fandom Set. It contains the following cosmetic items:

At present, it's unknown whether this set's cosmetics will be sold via a bundle or separately in the Fortnite Item Shop. If it's the former, you could obtain them at a discounted price.

In terms of lore, Katalina has nothing to do with the storyline. She was merely added as a side character that players could claim by completing the Fortnite Mobile App Quests. In addition to the Outfit being released for the first time, it was speculated that She-Venom and Agony would return to the Item Shop. For the time being, this is all we know about the major Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 3, 2025).

