Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 29, 2025) all but confirms the return of Street Fighter and Tron collaborations 

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 29, 2025), Street Fighter and Tron skins are set to return soon. The Street Fighter collaboration was last featured 1,032 days ago, while the Tron collaboration was last featured over 250 days ago. As such, having them come back into rotation is a huge deal for hardcore fans.
The information was brought to light by none other than veteran leaker/data miner @HYPEX. The individual is highly reliable and is one of the most (if not the most) trusted sources of information for leaks related to the game. Here are more details on the same.
Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 29, 2025) by @HYPEX. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.
Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 29, 2025): Street Fighter and Tron collaboration set to return soon
During the Fortnite downtime (May 29, 2025), it was noticed that Epic Games had updated files for the Item Shop. As per the information obtained, characters that are part of the Street Fighter and Tron collaborations are set to return soon.
As mentioned earlier, they've been out of rotation for a while, so their return will cause quite the hype among certain community members. Here is the complete list of characters for each franchise.
Tron:
- Datapath
- Commandline
- Cypher
- Io
- Bitstream
- Bandwidth
- Packet
- Upload
- Firewall
- Proxy
Street Fighter:
- Ryu
- Chun-Li
- Cammy
- Guile
- Sakura
- Blanka
Keep in mind that these skins will be sold in their respective bundles, which will be offered at a discounted price. However, if you plan on purchasing all of them, you'll be paying quite a hefty price in V-Bucks. It is, therefore, best to pick and choose your favorite to ensure you have enough in-game currency to spare for other skins like Sith Rey.
That's about everything you must know about the Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 29, 2025). As of yet, the exact release date for the skins has not been revealed, but you can expect them to release soon, perhaps at the start of the next season. This is taking into account that it is potentially superhero-themed, which would be a good reason for Epic Games to rotate Tron and Street Fighter skins back into the Item Shop.
