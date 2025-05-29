Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 29, 2025) all but confirms the return of Street Fighter and Tron collaborations 

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 29, 2025), Street Fighter and Tron skins are set to return soon. The Street Fighter collaboration was last featured 1,032 days ago, while the Tron collaboration was last featured over 250 days ago. As such, having them come back into rotation is a huge deal for hardcore fans.

Ad

The information was brought to light by none other than veteran leaker/data miner @HYPEX. The individual is highly reliable and is one of the most (if not the most) trusted sources of information for leaks related to the game. Here are more details on the same.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 29, 2025) by @HYPEX. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 29, 2025): Street Fighter and Tron collaboration set to return soon

During the Fortnite downtime (May 29, 2025), it was noticed that Epic Games had updated files for the Item Shop. As per the information obtained, characters that are part of the Street Fighter and Tron collaborations are set to return soon.

As mentioned earlier, they've been out of rotation for a while, so their return will cause quite the hype among certain community members. Here is the complete list of characters for each franchise.

Ad

Tron:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Datapath

Commandline

Cypher

Io

Bitstream

Bandwidth

Packet

Upload

Firewall

Proxy

Street Fighter:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ryu

Chun-Li

Cammy

Guile

Sakura

Blanka

Keep in mind that these skins will be sold in their respective bundles, which will be offered at a discounted price. However, if you plan on purchasing all of them, you'll be paying quite a hefty price in V-Bucks. It is, therefore, best to pick and choose your favorite to ensure you have enough in-game currency to spare for other skins like Sith Rey.

That's about everything you must know about the Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 29, 2025). As of yet, the exact release date for the skins has not been revealed, but you can expect them to release soon, perhaps at the start of the next season. This is taking into account that it is potentially superhero-themed, which would be a good reason for Epic Games to rotate Tron and Street Fighter skins back into the Item Shop.

Ad

Read more Frontie articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More