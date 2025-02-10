Fortnite x Metal Gear collaboration could be coming soon

According to the latest leaks, it would seem that another Fortnite x Metal Gear collaboration is in the works. If it comes to pass, this will be the second time that characters from the Metal Gear franchise will be added to the Metaverse. At the moment, we have Solid Snake and Raiden. The former was part of a Battle Pass and caused quite the hype when first revealed.
The information about the second Fortnite x Metal Gear collaboration comes from leaker/data-miner @NotPaloleaks. The individual in question is well-known within the community for sharing details regarding upcoming collaborations. The post was also re-shared by others on social media platform X. On that note, there is not much known about this upcoming Fortnite x Metal Gear collaboration, but a few conclusions can be drawn.
Note: The information is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.
Fortnite x Metal Gear collaboration could be part of Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass
Taking note of the first crossover, Solid Snake was part of the Battle Pass of Chapter 5 Season 1. If the rumor regarding this second wave of Metal Gear characters holds true, one of them could be part of the Battle Pass in Chapter 6 Season 2.
Of course, this is sheer speculation, but it would make sense for Epic Games to repeat the pattern. The other character(s) could be inserted into the Fortnite Item Shop, as was done with Raiden. A few potential characters that could be featured are Venom Snake, Big Boss, and Revolver Ocelot.
Furthermore, taking into account that Chapter 6 Season 2 is rumored to have a "Heist" theme, it would make perfect sense to have a Fortnite x Metal Gear collaboration. For the time being, it's best not to jump to conclusions about this potential crossover.
Moreover, with the Chapter 6 Season 1 mini-event kicking off, there's more than enough to stay preoccupied for the time being. More details about the Fortnite x Metal Gear collaboration could come to light as we draw closer to the end of this phase of the storyline.
