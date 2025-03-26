The Punisher and Daredevil skins could be coming to Fortnite 

The Punisher and a new variant of Daredevil could be coming to Fortnite. This comes as no surprise, given how popular Daredevil: Born Again has become. With Daredevil getting an overhaul, it would make sense to have another variant of the character added to the Metaverse, along with The Punisher, who is making his debut.

The information was shared on X by @Shpeshal_Nick, who has provided solid leads in the past regarding upcoming collaborations. Some, like The Witcher and Doom, did indeed collaborate with Epic Games.

As such, while this is not a confirmation, the information is reliable. Also, the user mentions that they have corroborated the aforementioned information with leakers such as @Loolo_WRLD, who has been steadfast in providing insights into upcoming content. Here is what we can expect to see with this potential collaboration.

Note: The information comes from a reliable source but should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite x Daredevil: Born Again collaboration likely to occur in Chapter 6 Season 2

If the collaboration does come to fruition, it will be before Chapter 6 Season 2 ends. This is because Daredevil: Born Again will conclude on April 15, 2025, with the ninth episode being the final one. Of course, we could see the characters introduced later, but the hype would have died down a little.

Aside from The Punisher and the Daredevil variant, we could see others added to the Metaverse. Wilson Fisk, better known as Kingpin, is another prime candidate. There are others as well, but these three are the most popular. They will also be part of the prestigious Marvel Series.

That is everything we know for the moment. We could get an update once downtime for the third major update (v34.21) of Chapter 6 Season 2 begins, but that's currently a what-if situation. With so much going on in terms of collaborations, it's anyone's guess when Fortnite x Daredevil: Born Again could happen.

That said, I do hope it happens before Chapter 6 Season 3 kicks off. There are rumors and speculations of it being related to Star Wars and lasting for only 35 days. There won't be enough time to hype The Punisher and Daredevil, which would be a real shame for fans.

