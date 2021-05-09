The old Fortnite map vs Chapter 2 Season 6 map: Why the new map is simply "too much"

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 map may have a lot of POIs, but fans want the old map to return. This is a never-ending debate within the Fornite community and will continue to exist for as long as these maps exist.

It's safe to say that players were attached to the Fortnite Chapter 1 map (Athena) for a few good reasons. First things first, most of the POIs in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 map (Apollo) are brimming with loot, and almost everyone has a fair chance of winning the game, at least in the public lobbies. However, in the old map, certain POIs had really good loot while some had no loot at all.

Why was the old Fortnite map so popular?

When it came to Athena, players were pretty much attached to the POIs. These locations had meaning to them.

For example, Tilted Towers used to be the hub of sweats, whereas Salty Springs was a lootless death trap. Despite barely having any loot, Salty Springs was surprisingly a very hot drop. Less experienced players could land at Junk Junction or locations that were away from the center to stay away from the sweats.

The same cannot be said for locations like Sweaty Sands and Dirty Docks in Apollo. These two areas offer a good amount of loot, and rotating out of these two places is very easy, but these two areas are barely contested in public lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

The reason many people want the old map back is cuz it had everything you would have wanted in a map, Amazing and creative locations, no one ingnored the rest of the map but people do it to this map😔 and not everyone landed at tilted but it was still fun the times they did — ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ (@BRUHBRUHHHBRUH) February 12, 2021

In a way, the Fortnite Athena map goes on to prove that the quote "less is more" is true. Players took their time to explore it and landed at places as per their liking. Whereas on the Apollo map, players mostly choose to land in the center, ignoring most of the other POIs in the map.

Players can no longer identify locations as sweaty or hot drops. They just land for the sake of landing. Places like Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, and Catty Corner are barely contested despite having good floor loot and chests.

Id even want the old fortnite map. I just want old fortnite back 🤧 — #ENSLuc1d (@Luc1dFc) May 2, 2021

Fans of the game believe that there was space for creativity in the old Fortnite map, an ingredient that happens to be missing in the current map. While there's practically no chance of the old map coming back, there's no harm in wishing for it to return.

Is the new Fortnite map really that boring?

Even Fortnite didn't bother landing on the new map pic.twitter.com/jVktCWAPwa — Omar J (@ojanodien) May 6, 2021

The new map does have some really interesting POIs. The Spire, Bony Burbs, and Colossal Crops go hand in hand with the theme of the current season in Fortnite, but that's about it.

These places will experience a similar fate to that of the Colossal Colisseum or the Agency. They'll disappear once the storyline is over, which in some cases isn't enough time for players to get attached to it.

Lowkey miss playing Fortnite wish I was still good at it I just don’t like this new map or alla that extra shit — tre (@treg819) May 8, 2021

Every location on the Fortnite Athena map had some sort of meaning to it, as pointed out before. The current POIs feel like random additions.

Then again, as the saying goes, "change is the only constant." Any sort of change in Fortnite is welcome because it keeps the game fresh.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.