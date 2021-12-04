Top 10 most-watched Fortnite streamers as of November 2021

Twitch has been buzzing with Fortnite streamers after a solid Chapter 2 Season 8, alongside news of Chapter 3. Several streamers have returned to broadcasting the Battle Royale game in the last few weeks, some of whom have already taken over the streaming platform.

Fortnite streamers have accumulated thousands of hours worth of watch-time on Twitch. The Battle Royale from Epic Games remains one of the most popular games worldwide, both in terms of players and viewers. Clearly, the game has not lost its initial appeal.

Top Fortnite streamers in November 2021 in terms of watch-time

Fortnite streamers have fans all across the world. Streamers speaking a wide variety of languages occupy the top 10 spots.

10) NickEh30

3.33 million followers on Twitch and 583,698 hours watched put Nicholas "NickEh30" Amyoony at the tenth position on the list. The popular Fortnite streamer also makes parody videos and once competed in professional tournaments. Fans love to watch Nick as he often includes fans in custom games or makes other content with them.

9) blackoutz

Portuguese streamer and Cloud 9 member Patrick Garcia da Silva, a.k.a. blackoutz, has about 1.5 million followers and 633,088 watch hours on Twitch. The Brazilian streamer is a competitive player who has won 20 tournaments, and fans love to watch his skilled gameplay live.

8) Sommerset

With 789,664 hours, Sommerset is the most popular and only female Fortnite streamer on this list. Sommerset is a content creator for Luminosity Gaming and is one of the most successful female pro players of the game. She also collaborates with several other streamers, which adds to her popularity further.

7) TheGrefg

This Spanish streamer is one of the rare Fortnite players who have an Icon Series skin in the game. David "TheGrefg" Canovas Martinez accumulated 805,239 hours worth of watch-time in November 2021, and also holds the record for the Twitch stream with the most concurrent viewers.

6) SolaryFortnite

This Twitch channel accumulated 823,273 hours of watch-time in November 2021, putting it 6th on the list. Unlike other streamers, Solary is a pro-Fortnite organization instead of an individual. Members of this French roster actively stream from the channel and participate in other events.

5) Amar

Amar "Amar" Al-Naimi is a Fortnite esports player and Twitch streamer. He is one of the most popular German streamers, and fans dedicated 828,172 hours of their time in November 2021 to watch his streams. Apart from tournament streams, Amar regularly streams gameplay as well as updates on his channel.

4) Ninja

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins was absent from this list for a long time as he had moved on to other games. Fortunately, the excitement around Fortnite Chapter 3 sucked him right back into streaming the Battle Royale game. Fans loved the return of Ninja and dedicated 845,394 hours to watching his streams in November 2021. Will this mark Tyler's return to his former glory?

3) AussieAntics

Shaun Cochrane, better known as AussieAntics, is a popular Twitch streamer. He is one of the leading content creators from the Australia and New Zealand and managed to rake in 856,099 hours worth of views in the last month. Informative videos and leaks are a major reason why his streams are so attractive.

2) Clix

Cody "Clix" Conrod is one of the most successful pro Fortnite players, and he has also seen a rapid growth on his Twitch channel. Just last month, Clix gained almost a million hours worth of watch-time on his Fortnite streams. Several young fans love to watch Clix as he serves as an inspiration for most of them.

1) Jelty

Mexican streamer Jesus "Jelty" Navarez Espinoza plays competitive Fortnite for G2 Esports. He is currently on an indefinite live stream, and he spends a major part of his waking hours playing the battle royale game. This has helped Jelty amass over 2 million hours worth of watch-time in just last month, giving him a comfortable lead over others on this list.

It would be interesting to see how many of these streamers continue to dominate Twitch and remain the most-watched Fortnite streamers in December 2021. Given the arrival of Chapter 3 Season 1, these numbers might be higher in the next month.

