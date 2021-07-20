Top 5 Fortnite emotes deemed "incredibly toxic" by most players

Emotes in Fortnite allow players to express their feelings through short in-game messages that can be unlocked upon completing different challenges or purchased through the Battle Pass. Although these emotes can be silly, funny and show off a player's favorite symbol, some are deemed toxic by other Fortnite players.

In certain situations, sending an emote to an opponent or dancing over their loot pile is considered a toxic move and widely seen as unsportsmanlike. Fortnite offers hundreds of emotes for players to equip at once, but a handful of them stand out as rude and added insult.

Fortnite's toxic emotes that players use to BM others

1. Take the L

Image via Epic Games

This Fortnite emote takes the cake as the most toxic by literally dancing over a player and gloating about a kill. It's incredibly triggering and causes widespread frustration without any purpose other than to remind defeated players of their loss.

@FortniteGame is even more toxic than ever. Take the L shouldn't even be an emote. #fortnite — Cassie (@promisedsin) March 31, 2019

Take the L has been the emote behind many angry messages and 1v1 requests since its release and has the ability to send players into a frenzy at sight. The victor basically calls the defeated player a loser while dancing as they are spectated, causing players to smash their keyboards in rage.

2. Slow Clap

Similar to Take the L, Slow Clap mocks other players by saying "good job" in an incredibly sarcastic manner. It tosses a good amount of disrespect toward any defeated opponent without much other use in the game.

Players can say they use it with friends as a joke, but most of the time, this Fortnite emote is used to taunt enemies. While it's not quite as insulting as Take the L, it reaches the leaderboard as one of the most toxic emotes in the game.

3. Laugh It Up

Image via Epic Games

This Fortnite emote nonchalantly laughs in another player's face and throws a wave of disdain at them. Sure, players can use this emote to laugh at something genuinely funny, but it's primarily used after a sweaty player defeats someone in a fight.

If you emote on someone and you have 200 health and they only have 100 or less. You’re the reason why ppl hate fortnite. Ppl are sooo egotistic and toxic on fortnite. Emote when you trapped kill them where it actually take skill. Fucking losers. — Leon Banks (@iiTzMonk) March 18, 2019

Laugh It Up has players yelling at their screen and throwing their mouse when the remaining victor uses it against them. It's always cool to express and celebrate, but this emote takes it to another level by attacking another player after defeating them.

4. Sad Trombone

Image via Epic Games

While this Fortnite emote isn't near as bad as the previous three, players still use it often to express their mockery of a defeated opponent. Sad Trombone carries the message, "sorry you failed, how sad", which grips the players' anger in a certain way.

It can be used in a few other situations in Fortnite, making it not quite as toxic as the others on this list. Mostly, players use it when their opponent makes a critical mistake, like falling to their death.

5. Default Dance

As the first emote to enter Fortnite upon its launch, the Default Dance was seen as the emote that poor and/or unskilled players used. Anyone with a skin typically carries a different dance to show off, so when someone pulls out the Default Dance, they're saying, "You got killed by someone with no skill."

While that likely isn't the case, players who use it are trying to point that out, adding insult to injury after defeating an opponent. The Default Dance is still seen on a semi-regular basis, especially to taunt a killed enemy in one fashion or another.

Edited by Sabine Algur