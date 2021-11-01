Top 5 Fortnite weapons that were vaulted for being too overpowered

The main agenda of any Battle Royale is to eliminate enemies and Fortnite is no exception. Ever since Fortnite was released in 2017 the developers have rolled out a variety of weapons.

It is not possible to keep each and every weapon in the game at one time. Therefore, the developers often vault some of them in the game.

Epic also has to vault weapons whenever they feel that they are overpowered and are resulting in biased gameplay. Over the passage of time, the developers have vaulted quite a few weapons based upon this factor. This article will reveal the top 5 weapons that were vaulted for being a bit overpowered.

Fortnite: List of top 5 weapons that were vaulted for being overpowered

5) Heavy Snipers

The Heavy Snipers are quite old to the game as it was introduced way back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5. The weapon has a DPS of 41 and dealt a damage of 126 to enemies. Reloading the weapon was a real hindrance as it took 4.3 seconds to complete the task.

The Heavy Sniper was quite a potent weapon and had the ability to take down any structure with a single shot. The developers decided to vault the weapon to make the game a bit relaxed and unbiased.

4) Combat Shotgun

The Combat Shotgun recently shot up the headlines after it won the funding boards tussle against the Boogie Bombs. The return of the Combat Shotgun to Fortnite is being celebrated by the majority of gamers.

The weapon was first introduced in Season 9 and soon went on to wreck havoc on the island. The gun had a tremendous record of being one of the most overpowered weapons.

Epic took the opportunity to nerf the Combat Shotgun on a few occasions. Even with the nerfs, the Combat Shotgun remains quite effective and influential in Fortnite.

3) Drum Gun

The Drum Gun was one of the deadliest weapons when it came to close range combat. Drum Gun fires a burst of bullets that inflicts significant damage to enemies in a short time.

The gun boasts a DPS of 168 and deals 21 damage to gamers. It featured in several seasons of Fortnite after its initial release in Chapter 1 Season 4. However, Epic decided to pull the harness and vaulted it in Chapter 2 Season 1.

2) Mechs

The Mechs arrived on the island during Fortnite Season X and were instantly tagged as overpowered. The tag is justified as there was no easy way to counter the Mechs in the game.

The mechanical beast possessed an HP of 1250 and dealt severe damage through missiles, shotguns, and stomping. The Mechs moved quite fast and gamers often used it to rotate on the island to reach the safe zone.

The developers noticed the biased gameplay Fortnite was slowly inclining towards due to the Mechs. As a result of which, it was vaulted in Chapter 2 Season 1.

1) Infinity Blade

No weapon comes close to the Infinity Blade in terms of being the most potent. The Infinity Blade was literally the pointer that indicated who'd get the Victory Royale in a match.

Aside from being an overpowered weapon, the Infinity Blade in Fortnite offered several boosts that heavily influenced gameplay. The weapon had a DPS of 112.5 and dealt a damage of 75 while jumping and 25 with knock-back on landing.

The Infinity Blade boosted the health and shield of the one who wielded it. Gamers also gained 1 effective health every second. Eliminating an enemy also rewarded gamers with 50 effective health. The agility of the gamers was also buffed up by 30%.

All these factors came together to make the Infinity Blade the most overpowered weapon ever in Fortnite.

