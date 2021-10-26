The map of Fortnite underwent considerable changes with the passage of time. The developers have rolled out several new locations and have destroyed existing ones to fit the progressing storyline of the game.

The points of interest (POI) serve as the spawn location for loots and gamers drop at these spots to gear up for the battle royale journey. Some of these locations are frequently visited by gamers and are notoriously popular for intense actions.

Dropping at such locations is a risky affair and gamers often face the danger of being eliminated. This article will reveal the top 5 sweatiest landing spots to ever exist in Fortnite.

Fortnite: Ranking the sweatiest drop locations on the map

5) Dusty Depot

Dusty Depot is one of the oldest POIs to be introduced to Fortnite. Gamers who have stuck with Fortnite since it was released back in 2017, have seen the changes that the location has undergone over the years.

The location was distinguished with the three differenty colored metal warehouses. One of them also consisted of a giant rocket and launch pad. There were also several technical appliances at this location.

Even though Dusty Depot spawned the least amount of loot, gamers frequently visited this location. The underlying reason was the location is closest to the center of the map. This fact makes it a great landing place from where players can rotate on the island easily.

4) Pleasant Park

One of the most popular locations in Fortnite's history, it is no surprise that Pleasant Park is one of the sweatiest POIs in the game.

It is also one of the oldest locations to be introduced to the game and features a handful of buildings that contain quite a significant amount of floor loot and chest loot.

Surviving this location is quite tricky as several gamers drop by at this location. Gamers who know how to strategize their gameplay can easily emerge victorious with blood, sweat, and tears.

3) Lazy lake

This location is comparatively new as it was first added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 1. Lazy Lake is one of the most beautiful POIs on the island and offers a wide variety of loot for gamers.

The presence of several buildings make it a great place for gamers to drop at. It is easily accessible from other POIs on the southern aspect of the map. As a result, the action is quite intense and gamers have a hard time surviving enemy attacks.

2) Salty Springs

The location was a small village on the Fortnite map that oversaw a hilly landscape on the horizon. The area encompassed by Salty Springs was not much, yet it consisted of two hidden bunkers that lured gamers.

The location underwent significant changes in Chapter 2 Season 1. However, it is undeniable that it was once one of the sweatiest locations in the Fortnite franchise.

1) Tilted Towers

Without Tilted Towers, the list of the sweatiest locations in Fortnite is never complete. The location has numerous multi-storey buildings and quite a number of loot chests.

The location was the victim of several catastrophic incidents including a meteor impact, earthquake, and volcanic eruption. Even though the POI underwent massive changes, it has remained a popular choice for gamers to drop into.

The popularity remains intact even now, and gamers are quite excited after rumors regarding its return surfaced recently.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan