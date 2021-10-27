Top 5 times Fortnite completely defied logic

Fortnite has established itself as one of the most famous battle royale games of all time. The title has been growing at a steady rate ever since 2017 and continues to add new players to the loop.

Even though Epic does a commendable job, a few drawbacks have come up with time. There are several instances in Fortnite that do not follow any logic. This article will reveal a few of these instances that gamers have come across.

Instances in Fortnite which didn't make any sense

5) Gamers are alive without any HP

Every player in Fortnite has 200 HP without any shields. The gamer needs to draw out the entire HP through bullets or blows with the pickaxe to eliminate an enemy.

It has been revealed that there is a significant flaw in this method. Apparently, hitting a headshot will incur 147 HP loss, while a body-hit will deal 33 HP loss. Therefore, gamers are left with 20 HP. Blowing a body-hit with the pickaxe takes away this 20 HP, which means the gamer should be knocked out.

The gamer does not get knocked out, however, but survives with just 1 HP remaining. It is a mystery as to where this remaining HP comes from.

4) Rail Gun blitzkrieg

The Rail Gun is probably the most destructive weapon introduced in Fortnite. The gun was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 7 and could eliminate gamers hidden behind a structure or building walls.

However, the gamers behind two layers of builds were not eliminated, but the structure was demolished. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 rolled out the Armored walls that are durable and impossible to penetrate.

In this instance, it was revealed that gamers hidden behind the Armored wall were eliminated with the Rail Gun.

In theory, the Armored wall is more robust than two regular builds. While the wooden structures provide a protective layer, the Armored wall fails to do so.

3) Vaulted Loot Shark

Epic has a reputation for vaulting popular items all of a sudden. Although the developers roll them out from time to time, there is no certainty when they'll be released.

Recently, Epic decided to vault the fan-favorite Loot Shark. Following which gamers have been quite vocal regarding their vaulting policies.

The Raptors, who are practically a nuisance, continue to spawn on the island, while the Loot Shark, which offers good loot for gamers, has been vaulted for no reason.

2) Midas being eaten up by a Shark

Imagine someone being eaten up by a shark, and they return alive after some time! Sounds illogical, right! Well, that's precisely what happened with Midas.

The cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, showed Midas being eaten up by the Meowscles Shark. While everyone thought Midas was gone forever, he made his return as an NPC pretty soon.

1) The Foundation getting beaten up

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Foundation is one of the strongest characters to be introduced in Fortnite. The ancient being who dropped into the island trapped himself into the Zero Point to restore stability to the loop.

Batman, with all his ability, might fall short of defeating the Foundation. However, the comics tell an entirely different tale—another instance where Epic lost the plot where logic was involved.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar