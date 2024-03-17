Top 5 weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has added new weaponry and items to the title's loot pool, with several new weapons allowing players to delve into the Greek Mythology theme of the season. After removing many guns from Chapter 5 Season 1, Epic Games has attempted to shift the meta for this mythological era of Fortnite.

In this article, we will break down the five best weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, to help you equip yourselves on your journey to the prestigious Victory Royale.

These are the 5 best weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

5) Nemesis AR

Nemesis AR (Image via Epic Games)

The Nemesis AR was first introduced to the game with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1. While an excellent weapon, it was usually outshined by the Striker AR, a weapon many players considered far superior. However, with the release of Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games has vaulted the Striker AR and replaced it with the new Warforged Assault Rifle.

While the Warforged Assault Rifle has similar stats to the Striker AR, its lack of recoil control makes it an inferior choice to the Nemesis AR, which might sport a slower fire rate but allows players to deal more consistent damage with better recoil control.

4) Harbinger SMG

Harbinger SMG (Image via Epic Games)

One of the new additions in Chapter 5 Season 2, the Harbinger SMG, is a perfect replacement for the now vaulted Hyper SMG. With the weapon's high fire rate and more than ideal damage, the Harbinger SMG can be a great tool in your arsenal when engaging in combat. The weapon comes with first-shot accuracy, and while it can be challenging to control the hipfire on this weapon, the ADS is much more feasible.

The weapon works best as a follow-up when combined with a shotgun. Additionally, players can acquire the Mythic Harbinger SMG, the most potent version of the gun, by challenging and defeating the Hades Boss NPC at The Underworld POI.

3) Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Frenzy Auto Shotgun (Image via Epic Games)

One of the most potent weapons added in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, the Frenzy Auto Shotgun, is a fully automatic shotgun with high damage and a fast fire rate. The weapon has been one of the more contentious additions to Fortnite, owing to its seemingly overpowered nature, especially in the Zero Build mode.

The Frenzy Auto Shotgun can be modded to hold more bullets, making it an even more formidable addition to your arsenal. While no Mythic version of the weapon is available anymore, many players still feel like the Frenzy Auto Shotgun base variant is still a force to be reckoned with.

2) Reaper Sniper Rifle

Reaper Sniper Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

The weapon responsible for single-handedly shifting the meta of the game in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, the Reaper Sniper Rifle, is potentially the most powerful sniper rifle ever to be added to the title. With its one-shot capability and large magazine size, the weapon is a powerhouse and has been a point of contention within the community ever since its release.

While many players expected the end of the one-shot sniper meta in Chapter 5 Season 2, they were surprised that the Reaper Sniper Rifle remained untouched during the vaulting process. The weapon is still as potent as ever in Chapter 5 Season 2, something that many players in the community are not pleased about.

1) Gatekeeper Shotgun

Gatekeeper Shotgun (Image via Epic Games)

The latest shotgun to be added to Fortnite's storied history of weapons, the Gatekeeper Shotgun, is a seemingly better version of the Tactical Shotgun. The weapon has a fast fire rate and incredible damage output, balanced out by its limited magazine size and shorter range compared to other shotguns.

The weapon can shoot three powerful shotgun shots in quick succession. Additionally, players can acquire the Mythic Gatekeeper Shotgun, the most dangerous version of the gun, by challenging and defeating the Cerberus Boss NPC at the Grim Gate POI.

