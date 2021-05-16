Fortnite ultimate XP guide: How to level up fast in Fortnite

How to level up fast in Fortnite is something almost every player wonders about throughout a season. XP helps players level up their battle passes, unlocking multiple cosmetics and V-Bucks.

Although there are a few stable methods for the tedious XP grind, there are some other ways in which players can earn some extra XP on the side. This article discusses some options to level up in Fortnite quickly.

How to level up fast in Fortnite?

#1 - Completing quests

This is one of the most basic methods most Fortnite level-up guides will have. The quests aren't that complex but are somewhat tedious. So players need to effectively complete most of these quests to gain a good amount of XP. The weekly quests offer around 168,000 XP upon completion.

The best part is that these quests don't disappear at all when new quests come in. This means that players can take their time in completing these quests in Fortnite.

#2 - Surviving

Players earn XP from surviving storms in Fortnite. Image via YouTube (Tabor Hill)

This is another basic thing that players may have noticed when it comes to gaining XP in Fortnite. Players are rewarded with a bit of XP every time they get a kill or make it into a new storm circle.

#3 - Harvesting materials

Hitting the weak spot on these harvestable items grants XP and helps players harvest materials quickly. Image via Fortnite Insider

Harvesting materials in Fortnite is as crucial as collecting ammo and weapons. Players won't be able to build structures if they don't harvest. However, a small bullseye pops up on the items when they're struck with the pickaxe. If players manage to hit all these bullseyes, they get rewarded with some XP.

#4 - Chests and Vehicles

For every chest opened and for every ammo box looted, players gain some XP. Although there aren't a lot of gains, players should remember that every point counts.

Players can earn XP for modifying vehicles in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

Apart from that, every time a player modifies a new vehicle with the Chonkers tires, they're rewarded with XP. There was a minor XP glitch surrounding this as well, but that has been patched out by now in all probability.

#5 - Wildlife

Players can gain a good amount of XP by hunting wildlife on the island. However, hunting spots are slightly limited, and their accessibility is hugely affected by the position of the storm circle. Players can get a decent amount of XP by hunting animals in Fortnite.

Not only that, but players can also gain XP from fishing. It's a risky business because no one would stop to fish while evading the opposition's fire. However, finding time to fish is worth the reward.

Sometimes these fishing holes end up dropping weapons as well. Fishing holes offer up to 400 XP per catch, but it depends upon the kind of fish caught by the player.