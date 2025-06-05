What could happen at the Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event?

The Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event will kick off on June 7, 2025, at 2 PM Eastern Time. Until now, Epic Games has only hinted at what might transpire once we board this enigmatic space fortress. Of course, we could follow in the steps of Luke Skywalker and blow it out of the sky. However, by the looks of things, it would seem that we will be destroying the Death Star from within.

There is some bad news, though. Based on the teaser provided by Epic Games, it would appear that the Death Star manages to cause some destruction. That said, here is some speculation as to what could happen during the Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event.

Epic Games teases Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event

Although the teaser is not clear at all, the Fortnite community has banded together to decipher it. Resident leaker @Rezztro enhanced the image, and based on what can be seen, it would appear that the Death Star is going to blow up Seaport City. If not a direct hit, the area surrounding it will be heavily damaged.

It can't be said with certainty if this POI will be destroyed or badly damaged. However, taking into consideration that the Death Star can destroy entire planets, a POI is rather trivial. But there's some good news on that front. It would appear that next season, Seaport City will be replaced with Utopia City, one of the POIs for the upcoming Superhero season.

Circling back to the Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event, despite being able to hit the island, it's obvious that in the end, it will be destroyed or at least badly damaged. Since players will be dressing up as Stormtroopers to infiltrate the Death Star, they will undoubtedly sabotage it from within. This will cause its timely departure from the timeline (hopefully for good).

In the aftermath of its destruction, this could be when superheroes arrive on the island to help rebuild and restore order. Midas is seemingly going to be involved in all of this yet again. It's left to be seen what he does, as he honestly can't be trusted in any reality. With his ultimate goal being to break The Loop, there's no telling what lengths he'll go to achieve his goals.

That's all we know, for the time being, about the Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event. We'll get more details and perhaps even a look at the sabotage plans during the upcoming Summer Game Fest 2025. Until then, stay frosty, and complete the Fortnite Galactic Battle Pass if you haven't already, as the season ends in three days, from when this was written.

