What happened to the Train in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Train was one of the flagship features of Fortnite Chapter 5 when it was first introduced in Season 1, providing a constantly moving force around the Battle Royale Island while representing The Society, the primary antagonists of Season 1. While The Train did stir some excitement among players, its prominence grew smaller as time went on, with players disregarding the locomotive as one of the many elements on the Chapter 5 map.

The Train was largely left unchanged during Chapter 5 Season 2, leading players to further lose interest. However, as of the release of the v30.00 update for Chapter 5 Season 3, Epic Games has finally brought some changes to The Train, for better or worse.

The Train has now been derailed and is stuck under a mound of sand near the Orchard Station while bearing a logo of the Wasteland Warriors, the antagonistic faction of this season.

The Train's fate in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 could have larger implications

The Train now has an artwork of The Wanderer on it. (Image via Epic Games)

While The Train being stopped in its tracks already is the most change the locomotive has undergone since its addition, it feels like a drastic move from Epic Games. However, The Train's derailment could be further tied to the storyline as keen-eyed players will notice that, along with bearing the insignia for the Wasteland Warriors, it also features a mysterious hooded figure.

The character has never been seen before and has his identity concealed by weird colorful symbols. However, recent leaks have claimed that this might be The Wanderer, the massive threat that the Oracle hinted at in dialogues from Chapter 5 Season 2.

Since this is the character's first appearance, it is unclear when players can expect to see him in the game as a skin. However, it is at least certain that he is set to play a role in the game's narrative moving forward. This is further accentuated by The Wanderer's presence in the Nitro Fusion Megalo Don Loading Screen from the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass, suggesting that he might have a hand in bringing the Wasteland Warriors to the Island.

As Chapter 5 Season 3 unfolds, it will be interesting to see how Epic Games further develops the Wasteland Warriors and builds up to The Wanderer's arrival in-game.

