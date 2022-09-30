When is HulkBuster coming to Fortnite? Everything we know so far

Ever since the final issue of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comics leaked online, HulkBuster has become a talking point for fans. Although it was revealed that it would feature as an in-game skin called Iron Man Zero, many within the community feel that Epic Games is hiding something.

Considering that the skin is extremely bulky when fully armored, many suspect that a mechanized version of it is still in development. While this is a stone's throw in the dark, there are some digital breadcrumbs that support this theory.

Is the HulkBuster the next upcoming vehicle/mech in Fortnite?

There's no running from the mech (Image via Twitter/HYPEX)

Although a conclusive answer cannot be provided at the moment, there are a few things to take into consideration. For starters, the files pertaining to the new mech that was leaked some time ago suggested that it worked more like a suit than a vehicle. Veteran leaker HYPEX had this to say:

"Epic has begun working on a new Character (Mech-like) Vehicle."

Based on the information obtained by leakers, the mech codenamed "Plate Hawk" has a blocking ability, primary and secondary fire modes, sprinting, and reloading. While these mechanics seem similar to that of BRUTE, all that changed when the HulkBuster was showcased in the comics.

HulkBuster smash? (Image via iFireMonkey, Egyptian_Leaker, Ghost4RiderHU)

Since BRUTE already has two in-game iterations, having a third will be stale. Keeping this in mind, having a new type of mech would get the blood pumping for fans. In addition to the mentioned abilities, the upcoming mech will also be able to self-destruct.

Given how the scorched earth type of gameplay is popular among some players, destroying a vehicle rather than leaving it for the enemy to use is wise. With all that being said, it still cannot be confirmed what the new mech will resemble.

When will the new mech be added in Fortnite?

The files related to the new mech were first discovered in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Since the developers have a tendency to work on new items/mechanics a few seasons in advance, having it appear in-game at that point in time is out of the question.

It was speculated to arrive in-game in the current season. However, after two weeks in Chapter 3 Season 4, it's clear that nothing has been finalized yet. Furthermore, since the upcoming mech recently received a new feature, it's likely unfinished and unusable in its present state.

If everything goes according to plan and Epic Games is able to meet the deadlines, the mech may arrive in-game towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. If not, there's always next season.

On that note, it has to be mentioned that mechs are often the harbingers of doom in the metaverse. They are only added to the game when the island is under extreme threat and reality is crumbling.

The Endless Void, The Nothing (Image via Twitter/TheAgentShadow)

As seen in the timeline thus far, they have appeared at the end of Chapter 1 Season X, which featured the Black Hole event, and Chapter 2 Season 8 which featured The End event.

While it cannot be said with absolute certainty that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is the end of this phase of the saga, the evidence cannot be ignored either. That said, players will have to wait and see what the future holds. With over two months left to go, it's anyone's guess as to what will happen.

