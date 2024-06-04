Where to find Oasis Pool in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Wrecked season has brought with it a fresh take to the Islandroots, introducing various Vehicle Mods as well as the Oasis Pool in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. The Oasis Pool is one of the exciting new landmarks Epic Games has secretly added to the post-apocalyptic season, a location that's part of the wasteland biome and has various benefits should players choose to visit it.

The Oasis Pool allows players to heal their health and shields to their heart's content, making the location an invaluable landmark that players should be aware of.

This article will break down where you can find the Oasis Pool in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and indulge in its healing capabilities.

Where is the Oasis Pool in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

The Oasis Pools can be found in the southern part of the Chapter 5 Season 3 map (Image via Epic Games)

The Oasis Pool, or Pools, are spread across three different locations on the Chapter 5 Season 3 map in the Wasteland biome, located around the new Named Locations added in Chapter 5 Season 3. The landmarks can be spotted on the in-game map with ease as they are surrounded by trees and other greenery, allowing them to stand out in the mostly deserted wasteland biome. Given below are all the locations of the Oasis Pool in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

One Oasis Pool is northeast of the Brutal Beachhead POI and west of the Redline Rig POI.

One Oasis Pool is southeast of the Redline Rig POI and southeast of the Brawler's Battleground POI.

One Oasis Pool is southwest of the Mount Olympus POI with the river from Mount Olympus flowing into the Oasis Pool.

How to use the Oasis Pool in Chapter 5 Season 3?

Submerging yourself in the Oasis Pool allows you to heal to your heart's content (Image via Epic Games)

Once you reach one of the Oasis Pools, all you have to do is submerge yourself in the water in the Pool. This will kick off your healing process, gradually filling up your health meter and once that is done, it will recharge your shields (Overshields in the Zero Build mode are exempted).

The best part about the Oasis Pool in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is that there is no limit to how many times you can heal yourself in the Oasis Pool, allowing you to return to it later should you find yourself in need of healing.

