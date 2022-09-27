Where to find Ranger Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The Fortnite Ranger Shotgun has been added back to the loot pool for Chapter 3 Season 4. This weapon is unique in its class and can shoot accurate shells at long distances. Despite being a "long-range shotgun," it still fires pellets.

This means that the more pellets that make contact, the greater the damage. Thus, aiming down sight is always the preferred method of fire. While ripping out a few from the hip-stance is also a viable option in combat, long range is its true calling.

The Ranger Shotgun found as floor loot (Image via Twitter/ShreyasK03_05)

That being said, the weapon can be found all over the island. However, depending on the rarity that players wish to try and acquire, finding the weapon via certain methods will prove to be faster than others.

Exploring various methods to acquire Ranger Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Here are the the possible places and means through which players can find the Fortnite Ranger Shotgun:

Chests

Rare Chests

Floor Loot

Supply Drops

Fishing Hole

1) Chests/Rare chests

Is that a chest I spy? (Image via Twitter/HamTodayGames)

The easiest and quickest way to find this weapon in-game is by opening chests and rare chests. From these, players stand the chance to find the Uncommon to Legendary variant of the weapon. From the rare chest, as the name suggests, players will only find Rare to Legendary variants of the shotgun.

Given how easy it is to come across various chests in-game, finding the weapon will not take long. POIs such as Cloudy Condos, Lustrous Lagoon, and Rave Cave are good places to look. To speed up the process, players can also loot the many vaults spread out across the island.

2) Floor loot and supply drops

Guns and supplies galore (Image via Twitter/CrimtaneDoggato)

Floor loot and supply drops form the perfect yin-and-yang relationship in-game. Via the former, players can acquire Common to Rare variants of the Ranger Shotgun. From supply drops, only Epic and Legendary variants can be obtained.

Taking into consideration that supply drops are few and far between, rummaging through the floor loot is the faster option. Although floor loot is not always the best option, players can upgrade their lower tier Ranger Shotguns to higher grade ones by using Upgrade Benches.

3) Fishing Holes

What a lovely day to go fishing...wonder what'll bite? (Image via Twitter/SlimAlbert1)

Fishing is one of those mechanics in Fortnite that is simple yet amazing in every aspect. Rather than competing in congested POIs to open chests or endlessly search floor loot, players can acquire the Ranger Shotgun by fishing.

While a normal fishing rod will suffice, pro-fishing rods are the better option as they yield better loot and are sustainable in the long run. However, if a Harpoon Gun can be obtained, using it to fish will be the fastest method of acquiring loot. That being said, players will only find Rare and higher variants of the weapon using this method.

Important note

The Imagined Order (Image via Twitter/FN_Assist)

With all that being said, it's good to note that the methods of aquring the weapon have been tried and tested as of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Nevertheless, given that not much has changed in the way loot is acquired in-game, they should work as they did before the gun was last vaulted.

The only exception is that the Ranger Shotgun cannot be obtained from IO Chests. As they've been vaulted ever since the IO was driven off the island, they are no longer available in-game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far