The latest season of Wrecked is out with a bang, with players worldwide diving into the sandy world and hunting for the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. This coveted weapon has finally been unvaulted as part of the Fallout-themed season and is set to be one of the most powerful weapons in this season of Fortnite.

The Tri-Beam laser is a legendary weapon in the Fallout universe, introduced in Fallout: New Vegas, and is a massively powerful laser rifle. Here's where to find the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

Where to find the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and just how powerful is it?

The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 can be found in many places

Trending

The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle can be found in various places across the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle can be found anywhere across the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map; in chests, buildings, and lying around across the sandy terrain of the new map.

Go to the newly introduced named locations like Redline Rig, Nitrodrome, and Brutal Beachhead as recent gameplays suggests an increased spawn rate around those areas.

How powerful is the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle

The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle packs quite a punch and delivers precise shots (Image via Epic Games)

The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle has some pretty interesting stats and is definitely one of the best weapons introduced among the host of new items and consumables this season. Here's a list of stats for the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle:

Damage : 39

: 39 Fire Rate : 3

: 3 Magazine Size : 10,00,000

: 10,00,000 Reload Time: 2

One important thing is that the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle has one huge handicap- overheating. The weapon overheats after roughly nine shots from the gun, so wait for a short while before firing again. This is a major issue during a gunfight, so remember this handicap before engaging in a duel. The precise shots without any damage falloff make it a very difficult weapon to dodge.

As for the magazine size, you can safely ignore the number of 1,000,000. It essentially means the ammo is infinite, similar to the E-11 Blaster seen in the last season of Fortnite. Players can fire away without worrying about their ammo running out, unlike the Mythic Conductor Hand Cannon which packs a punch but has a limited magazine size.

Can players mod the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 cannot be modified (Image via Epic Games)

The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle cannot be modified at any mod benches in Chapter 5 Season 3. The weapon has to be used as is and players cannot make any modifications to the existing weapon, much like Mythics and Exotics.

This isn't surprising given that the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle is a Legendary weapon from the Fallout universe. In the past, most weapons from other games or cinematic universes were devoid of the option for any modifications.

This is where to find the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and go about your merry way, blasting any enemies you find. This powerful and precise Laser Rifle is a great weapon to deal damage up close and at some distance. The lack of damage falloff and the hitscan makes it formidable against enemies as they stand very little chance to dodge it.

Here's some more updates from the Fortnite World:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback