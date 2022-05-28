Will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 be a Marvel or Star Wars-themed season?

For the past few weeks, the Fortnite community has been speculating as to what theme the upcoming season will follow. Will it be filled with more MCU characters or invaded by the Dark Lord and his lackeys? While there are leaks to support both conclusions, there's no concrete evidence for either one of them.

Marvel, on one hand, has multiple comics tied to the storyline that will be released over the course of the season. On the other hand, Darth Vader's skin has been leaked for the upcoming Battle Pass. While that may or may not turn out to be true, speculation regarding the same is high.

Nevertheless, given that both themes have a strong fan following in-game, which one will Epic Games lean towards more? Will Star Wars reign supreme, or will Marvel dominate yet again in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Fortnite and multiple choices of the Metaverse

Now, before jumping into a debate, it'll be good to remember that this is just a speculation piece. The information and leaks put forth here may or may not come to fruition.

Since Epic Games withholds a lot of information until the last moment, things can take a turn in any direction. With that being said, it's time to have a civilized discussion.

Star Wars

Starting with Star Wars, if the upcoming season is based around the franchise, this will be the third major crossover in the game's lifetime, which is not a particularly bad thing.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Hello there.



Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi is officially in the Item Shop! Hello there.Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi is officially in the Item Shop! https://t.co/gcqP1gDo8B

With mini-series such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi stealing the spotlight on Disney+, this collaboration is bound to translate into revenue for Epic Games; they'll also benefit from selling skins. But that is if Epic Games decides to bring Star Wars-related cosmetics back during Chapter 3 Season 3.

That said, one of the most important factors at the moment is the possibility of a Darth Vader skin coming to the game next season. With the leaked Fortnite Battle Pass all but being confirmed as official, this singular cosmetic item is capable of setting the tone for the season.

KAPIX97 @KAPIX97 Possible leak! Battle pass for season 3 chapter 3. This is not 100% confirmed and could be a fake #Fortnite #Fortnite leak Possible leak! Battle pass for season 3 chapter 3. This is not 100% confirmed and could be a fake #Fortnite #Fortniteleak https://t.co/ZbenzOaLIr

The developers are also likely to add other elements from the franchise to accompany the skin. For instance, when Spider-Man was added last season, The Daily Bugle was brought in as part of the collaboration. With Epic Games and Disney working closely with each other, similar plans are likely to be in effect.

Does this mean that the entire map will be Star-Wars themed? Absolutely not. Aside from small assets and perhaps a few buildings, the map is unlikely to morph into a replica of one of the many worlds of the Star Wars universe.

Marvel Cinematic Universe

When it comes to the MCU, the number of characters in-game is absolutely staggering. It seems almost as if Epic Games is on a mission to add every character on the roster to Fortnite, which is a likely possibility given enough time.

Coming back to the topic at hand, with two back-to-back Marvel-themed seasons, having a third may not be the charm. Although MCU has become even more popular since Moon Knight and Multiverse of Madness, pushing for a third Marvel season may not be the best idea.

Furthermore, with the next MCU release being Ms.Marvel in June, not everyone will be willing to buy the movie-inspired cosmetics as it's relatively new. And since Thor already has an in-game skin, it's unlikely that another one will be added in July.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



In the image, we can see Vision, Ms. Marvel & Captain Marvel! Maybe they'll also be added to the game in the future?



(via First look at Fortnite/Marvel: Zero War Issue #2!!In the image, we can see Vision, Ms. Marvel & Captain Marvel! Maybe they'll also be added to the game in the future?(via @iFireMonkey @LonkExe , thanks to @timelessorder for making me aware of this!) First look at Fortnite/Marvel: Zero War Issue #2!! 🔥In the image, we can see Vision, Ms. Marvel & Captain Marvel! Maybe they'll also be added to the game in the future?(via @iFireMonkey & @LonkExe, thanks to @timelessorder for making me aware of this!) https://t.co/FFa1wgb6U3

Nevertheless, even at this point, it would be wrong to say that the Marvel collaborations in-game have been saturated. There's a lot to do and a lot of space left for developers to bring in more content from the MCU.

However, for the foreseeable future, or at least the next few months, Marvel is likely to take a back seat. The daily Bugle POI in Fortnite may be removed as well in the upcoming season to make space for other iconic buildings.

Conclusion

On a personal note, while another Marvel collaboration with Fortnite does sound intriguing, a Star Wars crossover will suit the current trend in real-life. With their universe steadily growing, there's a lot left to see and on offer. But here's where things get interesting.

Although the upcoming season is likely to lean towards Star Wars, there's nothing stopping Marvel from having a full-blown crossover either since both are owned by Disney.

That being said, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is going to be a mixed bag. There's going to be something for everyone to buy from the item shop and fortograph on the island.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

LIVE POLL Q. Which theme would you like to see? Marvel. Star Wars. 3 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh