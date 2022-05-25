10 best Free Fire pets for Clash Squad mode in May 2022

Pets are a vital part of Garena's popular mobile shooter, Free Fire. Like characters, these companions possess distinct abilities useful for users in various combat circumstances.

There are plenty of pets available in the battle royale title, and generally, the developers launch a new one with every OB update. Hence, choosing suitable pets is a pretty laborious task due to a wide range of options.

In Clash Squad, Free Fire players frequently have fast-paced confrontations at considerably close ranges. Therefore, pets can aid them in being quick and supporting aggressive and defensive playstyles.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban, gamers from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They should play the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire: Most potent pets to use in Clash Squad matches in May 2022

1) Zasil

Skill: Extra Luck

With Zasil's Extra Luck ability, every time the owner consumes a medkit, inhaler, or repair kit, there is a 50% chance of getting an additional one. This is much-needed in difficult combat situations when users lack various aiding kits.

They can pair Zasil with Maxim to get more out of its utility.

2) Flash

Skill: Steel Shell

Flash's Steel Shell reduces the damage from FF knives and bullets taken from behind by 25%, up to 150 durability points. However, the only limiting factor to its ability is its prolonged cooldown time of 90 seconds.

Steel Shell is applicable when players are in trouble and need to escape the battlefield without getting too much damage. It is also suitable for those who prefer a defensive approach.

3) Dr. Beanie

Skill: Dashy Duckwalk

Dr. Beanie is possibly the best pet for rushers. They have to be very quick with their movement and reflexes. To swoop in upon hidden enemies silently, the best way is to crouch and then move.

However, the movement speed of gamers decreases drastically when in this position. However, Dr. Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk ability increases the user's movement speed by 60% when moving in a crouched position.

4) Moony

Skill: Paranormal Protection

A cute-looking pet, Moony is another splendid addition to this list. Its Paranormal Protection decreases the damage suffered by 35% when gamers are in interaction countdown while using medkits, repair kits, etc.

There is a continuous firing scenario in CS mode in which healing is a non-avoidable action. But even for a tiny amount of time, opponents do not pause attacking. Here, Moony can help users get lower damage from enemies while healing.

5) Dreki

Skill: Dragon Glare

Dreki is also suitable for rushers and aggressive players in Free Fire. Glare can spot up to four opponents using medkits within a range of 30 meters, lasting for five seconds.

Dragon Glare will be helpful in intense combat situations. For obvious reasons, opponents will have to take a break to heal themselves during the battle. Players can use Dreki's ability to spot them and immediately rush at them when they do so.

6) Beaston

Skill: Helping Hand

Beaston's Helping Hand increases the throwing distance of grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs, and smoke grenades by 30%.

It is a must-use pet for naders in Free Fire. They should combine this ability with Alvaro's Art of Demolition to perform outstandingly with grenades.

7) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is a magnificent pet. Its Stay Chill ability decreases the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 15%.

Characters such as Chrono and Wukong have pretty lengthy CDs, due to which users often get frustrated in warfare. Here, Rockie is a prime choice for them.

For example, at the maximum level, Wukong's CD of 200 seconds will decrease to 170 seconds with Stay Chill.

8) Mr. Waggor

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor's amazing Smooth Gloo generates one gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds when players have less than two gloo wall grenades in their inventory.

They can indeed produce unlimited gloo walls by following a technique. All they need to do is take out the gloo walls in their backpack and wait for 100 seconds, and a gloo wall will be produced. Again, they may remove the gloo walls from the backpack and wait for the next 100 seconds.

Performing this task in a loop generates unlimited gloo walls. However, in the CS mode, Free Fire gamers can only carry a maximum of three gloo walls.

9) Poring

Skill: Stitch and Patch

Poring increases one helmet and armor durability every second with Stitch and Patch. It also prevents up to level-3 helmets and armor from being destroyed.

This pet skill acts similarly to the Free Fire character Andrew's Armor Specialist ability.

10) Robo

Skill: Wall Enforcement

Robo's Wall Enforcement adds a shield of 100 HP to every gloo wall deployed by players. This means that gloo walls deployed while using the pet can withhold an extra 100 HP before getting destroyed.

Since there is frequent use of gloo walls in Clash Squad matches, Robo is a beneficial pet.

Note: The above Free Fire pets are not listed in any order, and their abilities are at their maximum level. Also, this article solely reflects the author's personal opinions.

