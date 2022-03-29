5 best Garena Free Fire discord servers with most members in 2022

The growth of the Free Fire community has been incredible ever since the title's launch. One will find it difficult even to count the number of YouTubers who have more than a million subscribers, reflecting the community's supportive behavior.

Indeed, some big names in the Indian community have massive followers across multiple social media platforms other than YouTube. Discord is one of those where influencers are more active and provide Free Fire relevant content to the members.

Fans can interact with their favorite creators and keep themselves updated by joining the Discord servers. However, the most common reason to join active servers is to participate in giveaways and tournaments conducted by influencers and win freebies.

Garena Free Fire: Discord servers of popular content creators with most members

The following section contains a list of Discord servers with most members owned and operated by YouTubers who have made their name in the community by serving Free Fire content. Individuals will find most content related to Battle Royale on these servers.

5) Total Gaming

Total Gaming's Discord server (Image via Discord)

Members: 161,374 (as of 28 March)

161,374 (as of 28 March) Link to join: Here

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is the world's biggest Free Fire content creator on YouTube, with more than 31.7 million subscribers. With fast-paced subscriber growth, the gigantic channel has accumulated over 5.6 billion views. He is known for his funny commentary style and attractive voice quality.

Despite this, his Discord server has fewer members than some other channel competitors in the community. The reason for this could be the reduced options and channels available to its members. With a total of 161K members, individuals can find hundreds of online buddies at any time on the server.

4) A_S Gaming

A_S Gaming's Discord server (Image via Discord)

Members: 208,434 (as of 28 March)

208,434 (as of 28 March) Link to join: Here

A_S Gaming is the second most subscribed Free Fire YouTube channel in India, with over 16.8 million subscribers. The owner, Sahil Rana, is currently uploading vlogs to a greater extent. Being one of the fastest-growing channels, it has grabbed over 2.2 billion views within the last couple of years.

With an aggregate of 208K members, his Discord server has many channels like Gossip Zone, Fun Zone, Gaming Zone, etc., for interaction with fans on the server.

3) Gyan Gaming

Gyan Gaming's Discord server (Image via Discord)

Members: 243,869 (as of 28 March)

243,869 (as of 28 March) Link to join: Here

Gyan Sujan's YouTube channel, Gyan Gaming, is famous in the Indian Free Fire community for its fun and interactive gameplay content. The channel has gained over 13.9 million subscribers with a total of nearly 2 billion channel views.

With various sections available, his Discord server has over 243K members with a considerable number of active ones. Fans can find him live streaming on YouTube more often and get notified via Discord.

2) Desi Gamers

Desi Gamers' Discord server (Image via Discord)

Members: 312,599 (as of 28 March)

312,599 (as of 28 March) Link to join: Here

Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, is renowned in the community for his distinctive Free Fire challenge videos. He has a massive follower base in the country. The primary channel, Desi Gamers, has accumulated over 12.7 million subscribers and 1.8 billion channel views.

Amitbhai has 312K members on his Discord server, where fans can find hundreds of online friends to gossip with all the time.

1) Two Side Gamers

Two Side Gamers' Discord server (Image via Discord)

Members: 434,427 (as of 28 March)

434,427 (as of 28 March) Link to join: Here

As the name depicts, the famed YouTube channel, Two Side Gamers, popular as TSG, is handled by a duo of gamers, Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka. The duo has been able to carry the channel towards a remarkable achievement. The channel has over 10.1 million subscribers with a summation of 1.7 billion channel views.

TSG's Discord server has more than 434K members. They have created dedicated sections for giveaways and custom room matches. This could be the reason why the server has the maximum number of fans compared to others in the community.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, gamers from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They can play the MAX version of the BR game instead.

