5 Free Fire tips to best use grenades like pro players (May 2022)

While it's true that grenades in Free Fire are primarily used to deal damage, they do offer a lot more tactical utility than most are aware. This throwable weapon can be used to level enemies and cause chaos during combat situations.

Although veterans of the game know how flexible this item is, newcomers often struggle to make headway and come to terms with its uses. With that being said, here are a few ways in which the humble grenade can be used.

Mastering grenades in Free Fire is a game-changer

5) Push opponents out of position

Using grenades to damage opponents is nothing special. However, it is helpful to push opponents out of a well-defended location. This is a game-changing tactic when rushing campers or opponents that are well entrenched.

By lobbing a few grenades, players will be able to push them out of position and expose them to gunfire. This makes it easier to kill them outright rather than wasting supplies trying to shoot them while they hide behind cover.

4) Destroying gloo walls

Grenades not only deal damage but also have a wide blast radius. This is why those caught in the explosion get injured as well. This same principle can be applied to gloo walls.

Rather than wasting bullets or abilities to bring down gloo walls, a well-placed grenade can do the same. Thanks to the blast radius, two or more gloo walls placed next to each other can be destroyed, which is not only fast and effective but also economical.

3) Flushing out enemies from houses

Houses in Free Fire offer excellent protection from incoming damage. Once inside the house, users will be safe and sound from the outside world. Bullets and abilities will not help an attack gain ground. However, a few grenades will.

Rather than entering a house and fighting, games can toss grenades inside to flush opponents out, making the attack easier and safer. This is especially true if an entire team occupies the house.

2) Destroying vehicles

During combat, certain opponents tend to go Mad Max and use vehicles as weapons. Given their HP pool, destroying them is harder than one would expect. While bullets are not very effective, a well-placed grenade can work wonders.

If gamers can cook the grenade and place it in the vehicle's path, it may inflict enough damage to destroy it. Even if the vehicle is not destroyed, the damage will be enough to force players to evacuate and run for cover.

1) Stopping rush attacks

Rush attacks are powerful as they have a lot of momentum behind them. At times, shooting the rusher or putting up gloo walls does not deter them from fulfilling their objective. This is where grenades come in, as they are the ultimate stop signs.

A well-placed cooked grenade can not only stop the rushers but also kill them. Any teammates rushing close behind will be demoralized and likely fall back, allowing users to launch a counterattack.

