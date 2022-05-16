5 most overpowered Free Fire character combinations for rank push

Understanding and mastering character abilities in Free Fire is a daunting task. With so many characters on the roaster, it takes a lot of time to learn them all.

Once the basics of abilities have been understood, players must then figure out which of them work in conjunction with one another. This depends on the playstyle, individual skill level, and type of game mode.



These are a few combos that players can try out in Free Fire

3) Long-range combo: Maro + Rafael + Hayato + Laura

At times, engaging at long-range is the safest option that players have. It keeps them far away from their opponents and allows them to secure kills from a distance. Here's a good combo that players can use for the playstyle.

Maro's ability, Falcon Fervor, will add extra damage to each shot the further away the player is from the target. This is the base ability and the most important one. To follow up on the damage that Maro deals, players can next use Rafael's ability, Dead Silent.

It increases the bleedout percentage for the enemy, making it harder for them to be helped up in combat. Additionally, the silencer effect on snipers and marksman rifles can also be used to play in stealth mode.

Since combat will be from long-range, missing a shot will be detrimental to the player. For this reason, Laura's ability, Sharp Shooter, should be used to gain maximum accuracy in landing each shot. Finally, players can use Hayato's ability, Bushido, to do some armor piercing damage. This will be useful for landing headshots against armored targets.

2) Support combo: DJ Alok + Moco + Nairi + Kapella

It goes without saying that every team needs a good supporting character to help it survive tough battles. These characters are built to provide buffs to the squad and ensure that they don't die in combat. Here's a solid combo that players can use for the job.

The first and most important ability to use is DJ Alok's Drop The Beat. This one ability alone in Free Fire has the power to keep an entire squad alive. By providing healing buffs and speed boosts, the entire team will be able to perform better in battle.

Speaking of performing better, there's nothing as good as being able to spot opponents on the battlefield with ease. For this reason, Moco's ability, Hacker's Eye, should be used. It can highlight opponents and make them visible to the entire squad. This will enable allies to coordinate and take down opponents faster.

While being offensive as a squad is great, providing defensive buffs is even better. Using Nairi's ability, Ice Iron, players can provide stronger gloo walls to the team. This will keep them safe from incoming fire. Finally, Kapella can be used to increase the effects of healing items.

1) Aggressive combo: Jota + Wolfrahh + Kla + Miguel

Although an aggressive playstyle in Free Fire comes with its own risks, it's the fastest way to improve the K/D ratio in-game. By downing opponents one after another, users can rake up an impressive killstreak. That being said, here's a good combo to use for the task.

Kla's ability, Muay Thai, will be amazing for the early-game stages during hot-drop fights. Players will be able to gain the upper hand and bash opponents into submission. However, readers need to keep in mind that this skill may not be of use once the early-game ends.

Moving on to the first ability that empowers guns, Sustained Raids is a must-have for aggressive players. It will allow them to heal through combat, and it can be chained indefinitely.

In conjunction with active healing, Miguel's ability, Crazy Slayer, can be used to farm EP points. This will ensure that players can keep their dependency on medkits and other healing items to a minimum.

Last but not least, Wolfrahh's ability, Limelight, can be used to gain defensive and offensive buffs for the duration of the match. Damage sustained from headshots will be reduced, and damage inflicted on limbs will increase. This will give Free Fire players an edge during rush attacks.



