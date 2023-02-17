Amitbhai vs. Munna bhai gaming: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Amit Sharma, also known as Amitbhai, and Venkata Atchuth, commonly recognized as Munna bhai gaming, are two notable Indian YouTubers who specialize in content related to Free Fire. The former creates videos on the game in Hindi, while the latter is known for his content in Telugu.

Presently, Amitbhai has 13.4 million subscribers on his Desi Gamers channel, alongside a total of more than 2.04 billion views. Meanwhile, Munna bhai gaming boasts a great count of 3.1 million subscribers, with over 314 million views. Below, fans can discover a comparison of the statistics associated with Amitbhai and Munna bhai gaming in Free Fire MAX.

Disclaimer: Amitbhai and Munna bhai gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded while writing this article. These stats will change as they play more matches in the battle royale title.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 206746194. The following are the stats that he maintains in the game:

BR career

Amitbhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 4,128 solo games and has obtained 359 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 8.69%. He has also bagged 9,869 kills to attain a K/D ratio of 2.62.

The content creator has participated in 5,211 duo matches, winning 865 of them to maintain a win percentage of 16.59%. With 14,383 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.31.

In the squad mode, Desi Gamers has made 9,702 appearances and has outclassed his enemies in 2,667, boasting a win ratio of 27.48%. At a K/D ratio of 3.85, he has acquired 27,064 frags.

BR Ranked stats

Amitbhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Inside the current season, Amitbhai has competed in 35 solo games and got two victories, resulting in a win percentage of 5.71%. He has also notched up 128 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.88.

The prominent personality has played in 63 duo matches as well and has obtained six wins, leading to a win ratio of 9.52%. He has garnered 192 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.37.

Finally, Amitbhai has competed in 33 squad games and remained unbeaten in 16, earning a win rate of 48.48%. He has precisely 170 frags at a K/D ratio of 10.00.

Munna bhai gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Munna bhai gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 402752655. Here are his stats in the game:

BR career

Munna bhai gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Munna bhai gaming has played 4,422 solo games in Free Fire MAX and bettered his opponents in 1,155, leading to a win percentage of 26.11%. With a K/D ratio of 6.17, he has 20,143 kills.

Within the duo mode, he has won 651 of the 2,651 matches, giving way to a win rate of 24.55%. The player has 9,901 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.95.

Venkata Atchuth has also played 12,909 squad games, and his team has secured wins in 4,079, translating to a win ratio of 31.59%. Impressively, he has managed to get 53,091 kills to display a K/D ratio of 6.01.

BR ranked

Munna bhai gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

While looking at Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season, one can see that Munna bhai gaming has played 16 solo games and acquired 11 wins, maintaining a win rate of 68.75%. He has 146 kills, resulting to a K/D ratio of 29.20.

The content creator has played a single duo match as well but failed to come out on top in it. He has eight kills in the mode, contributing to his K/D ratio of 8.00.

Lastly, Munna bhai gaming has featured in 84 squad games and has 37 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win percentage of 44.04%. He has 753 kills to his name and a K/D ratio of 16.02.

Amitbhai vs. Munna bhai gaming: Stats comparison

BR career

Amitbhai Munna bhai gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 4,128 5,211 9,702 4,422 2,651 12,909 Wins 359 865 2,667 1,155 651 4,079 Win rate 8.69% 16.59% 27.48% 26.11% 24.55% 31.59% Kills 9,869 14,383 27,064 20,143 9,901 53,091 K/D ratio 2.62 3.31 3.85 6.17 4.95 6.01

Upon looking at Amitbhai and Munna bhai gaming’s career stats, it is evident that the latter has an edge in all three game types — solo, duo, and squad — in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

BR ranked

Amitbhai Munna bhai gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 35 63 33 16 1 84 Wins 2 6 16 11 0 37 Win rate 5.71% 9.52% 48.48% 68.75% 0.00% 44.04% Kills 128 192 170 146 8 753 K/D ratio 3.88 3.37 10.00 29.20 8.00 16.02

If one looks at their ranked stats, they will see that Munna bhai gaming has the edge in the solo mode. Amitbhai has a greater win rate in squad matches, whereas the former has a better K/D ratio.

It wouldn’t be possible to compare their stats in the duo matches since Munna bhai gaming has not played enough matches. However, this individual seems to have better stats.

