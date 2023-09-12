Free Fire Emote Capsule event guide: Get Monster Clubbing emote and more

The return of the Free Fire Emote Capsule event has once again opened the doors for players to snag exclusive emotes, such as Monster Clubbing, alongside four other Grand Prizes. The event format is straightforward in that you have a chance to make spins by spending Diamonds to draw Capsule balls, with the Star Capsule ball guaranteeing the grand prize.

In contrast, the other colored Capsule balls can be exchanged for an extensive collection of emotes such as LOL, Neon Sign Lead, Ghost Float, and more. Players are also rewarded with additional incentives for making spins.

Free Fire Emote Capsule event provides Monster Clubbing, and other emotes

The new Free Fire Emote Capsule became accessible on September 11, 2023, and Monster Clubbing is the centerpiece of the web event. The other emotes have also fascinated the community, as you can claim the items until September 24, 2023. A single spin is priced at nine Diamonds.

Free Fire Emote Capsule event interface (Image via Garena)

There is one Star Capsule ball among the set of 40 (including Blue, Orange, and Purple Capsule balls), and you will receive any of the five Grand Prizes, including Monster Clubbing, upon drawing this ball:

Monster Clubbing Hello! Power of Money Challenger Dangerous Game

A Grand Prize can only be won and thus is an added advantage to the players. Additionally, you may refill the section after drawing the Star Capsule ball.

Free Fire Emote Capsule event exchange section

You may also use the other colored Capsule balls obtained in the Free Fire Emote Capsule to collect more prizes.

Free Fire Emote Capsule event exchange store (Image via Garena)

The specifics are as follows:

LOL – 12x Orange Capsule, 25x Purple Capsule and 60x Blue Capsule balls Neon Sign Lead– 12x Orange Capsule, 25x Purple Capsule and 60x Blue Capsule balls Ghost Float Travel– 12x Orange Capsule, 25x Purple Capsule and 60x Blue Capsule balls Doggie – 8x Orange Capsule, 15x Purple Capsule and 40x Blue Capsule balls Skateboard Swing – 8x Orange Capsule, 15x Purple Capsule and 40x Blue Capsule balls Victorious Eagle – 5x Orange Capsule, 10x Purple Capsule and 20x Blue Capsule balls Switching Steps – 1x Orange Capsule, 5x Purple Capsule and 15x Blue Capsule balls Battle In Style – 1x Orange Capsule, 5x Purple Capsule and 15x Blue Capsule balls Dragon Bite Backpack – 12x Purple Capsule and 25x Blue Capsule balls Jewel Axe – 12x Purple Capsule and 25x Blue Capsule balls Pan Rave Skater – 8x Purple Capsule and 20x Blue Capsule balls Dragon Bite Loot Box – 8x Purple Capsule and 20x Blue Capsule balls Cataclysm (UMP) Weapon Loot Crate – 2x Purple Capsule balls Hurricane Delivery (MAG-7) Weapon Loot Crate – 3x Blue Capsule balls

Free Fire Emote Capsule event bonus

Additional incentives in Free Fire Emote Party (Image via Garena)

You will receive additional perks on making the spins in the Free Fire Emote Capsule event, and specifics of the same are as follows:

1 spin: Free Blue Capsule ball

3 spins: Free Purple Capsule ball

5 spins: Free Orange Capsule ball

10 spins: 1x Free spin

20 spins: Free Purple Capsule ball

30 spins: 1x Free spin

40 spins: Free Orange Capsule ball

50 spins: 1x Free spin

60 spins: Free Purple Capsule ball

70 spins: 1x Free spin

80 spins: Free Orange Capsule ball

90 spins: 1x Free spin

100 spins: 10x Free spins

110 spins: Free Purple Capsule ball

120 spins: 1x Free spin

130 spins: Free Orange Capsule ball

140 spins: 1x Free spins

150 spins: Free Purple Capsule ball

160 spins: 1x Free spin

170 spins: Free Orange Capsule ball

180 spins: 1x Free spin

190 spins: Free Purple Capsule ball

200 spins: 10x Free Spin

Steps to get Monster Clubbing from Free Fire Emote Capsule event

You may follow these instructions to get Monster Clubbing in your account:

Select Emote Capsule option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the Diamond event section and select Emote Capsule to load the event interface.

Step 2: Spend Diamonds on making the spins and randomly receive the Capsule balls. You can continue the process until you have obtained the Star Capsule ball.

You will subsequently receive one of the Grand Prizes, which could include a Monster Clubbing emote.

Step 3: You can press the refill button and continue making spins to draw other grand prizes.

You can also access the exchange section and trade the Blue, Orange, and Purple Capsule balls for other rewards.

How many diamonds do you need to get the Monster Clubbing emote from Free Fire Emote Capsule event?

The rewards in the event are not free, and recent trends indicate that you may be able to acquire Monster Clubbing emote from Free Fire Emote Capsule in spins worth 1,000 to 1,500 Diamonds. Notably, the number of spins required to obtain more spins is not fixed and varies depending on the players.

Assuming the worst scenario, you procure the Star Capsule ball in the last spin. Even then, you are guaranteed the emote and four other good ones in spins worth 2,000 Diamonds. This number also considers the free spins you will earn during the course.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.