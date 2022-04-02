Nairi vs Leon vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for improving K/D ratio?

Perhaps the most important statistic in Free Fire is the K/D ratio. Players with a good K/D ratio are considered all-rounders in the game. They are able to adapt to any situation and overcome opponents in battle. These individuals are highly sought after by guilds and high-level teams.

When it comes to improving the K/D ratio, the task is no laughing matter. Thankfully, certain characters like Nairi, Leon, and DJ Alok make things a little easier. However, given how distinct their abilities are, which one of them is the best for the task at hand?

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Nairi, Leon, DJ Alok in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

Nairi

Nairi is a powerful character in Free Fire who has both offensive and defensive traits. His ability, Ice Iron, restores the durability of gloo walls by 20% every second. Additionally, when armed with an AR, the character does 20% increased damage against enemy gloo walls.

These two perks of the ability allow them to function very dynamically during a match. Players looking to max out their combat effectiveness can use Robo to further buff up gloo walls. In a team fight, Nairi can use his ability to hold ground and not let the enemy rush without taking losses.

Leon

Leon is an excellent basketball player in the world of Free Fire. Thanks to his amazing reflexes, he has developed a unique ability known as Buzzer Beater. Whenever the character survives combat, he will recover 5HP. This can be stacked indefinitely and is a good alternative to medkits.

Given this peculiar ability, the character is well-suited for scouting and skirmish attacks. If the player is able to get into a flanking position, they will be able to pin the enemy in place. If things get too tough, he can always retreat out of combat and recover some HP in the process.

DJ Alok

When it comes to Free Fire characters that play a supporting role in combat, DJ Alok is the best there is. His ability, Healing Heartbeat, when activated creates a healing aura. Those within recover 5HP per second and move 10% faster for five seconds. Once used, the ability takes 45 seconds to cool down.

Having DJ Alok in a squad fight is truly a blessing. While his ability is active, teammates can focus on fighting rather than having to heal. Combined with additional mobility, the entire squad can reposition in a flash if needed. Furthermore, with the right combination of abilities, DJ Alok can even be used offensively.

Verdict

While DJ Alok is a tough character in Free Fire, he's not the best choice when looking to increase K/D ratio. Given how Nairi and Leon's abilities function, they are better suited at securing kills to improve stats. However, if a player were to use aggressive abilities on DJ Alok, they may be able to use him effectively.

Considering that healing and movement boost is his core ability, it will be difficult to eliminate him during a battle. Furthermore, when equipped with abilities such as Falcon Fervor and Limelight, skilled players will be able to score a decent amount of kills in every match.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' minimum levels.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan