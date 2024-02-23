S2G Esports vs Twisted Minds MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage: Predictions, Livestream, and more

The Group Stage of MLBB Games of the Future 2024 will kick off on February 26. 2024, and the clash between S2G Esports and Twisted Minds is among the two opening games of the tournament. The victor will face the winner of the other Group B fixture in a Winners Match, while the losers will meet in an Elimination Match.

Since only the top three teams from each group will advance to the playoff games, both teams will try to win the opening fixtures to cement their chances. This article will give a brief overview of the game based on the rosters, their recent forms, and more, and try to predict the winner.

S2G Esports vs Twisted Minds MLBB games of the Future 2024 overview and predictions

S2G Esports will face Twisted Minds in one of the two opening matches in MLBB games of the Future 2024 (Image via S2G Esports, Twisted Minds)

Twisted Minds is a Saudi Arabian esports team that has recently risen to fame in the MLBB circuit with their performances in the qualifier games of MPL MENA Fall Split 2023 (1st–2nd positions) and its main stage (second runner-up of MPL MENA Fall Split 2023). However, these are the only competitions they have entered so far. Therefore, opponents may not have enough information to analyze them.

On the other hand, S2G Esports is a Turkish franchise enjoying its first competitive experience in the MLBB Games of the Future 2024. Therefore, the contest between these teams is expected to be quite exhilarating.

Head-to-Head

These teams have yet to face each other in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang esports circuit, and this will mark their first encounter.

Rosters

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Games of the Future 2024 brings some exciting games (Image via Games of the Future)

While Twisted Minds' roster will bring some top players at the MLBB Games of the Futures 2024 tournament, S2G Esports has better compatibility.

Twisted Minds’ lineup consists of Mike Sama (EXP Lane), Lio (Jungler), Cuffin (Mid Lane), Saano (Gold Lane), Maro (Roam), and 7oda, who is a substitute Jungler.

On the other hand, S2G Esports has a roster consisting of Lunar (EXP Lane), Kazue (Jungle), BEGIN (Mid Lane), SIBIUM (Gold Lane), and Qao (Roam), which also looks very capable on paper.

Where to watch and predictions

You can catch the game live on the official Games of the Future YouTube and Twitch channels. The match will begin on February 26, 2024, at 4:30 IST (UTC +8).

While Twisted Minds’ roster looks more intimidating than S2G Esports’, with seasoned players like Lio and Saano leading the line, both teams lack experience in the professional scene.

Most of these players are untested on the biggest stage. Therefore, it is harder to predict the outcome of this match. However, Twisted Minds might grab the win with the little bit of experience they have at handling pressure.

Follow Sportskeeda for other Games of the Future-related articles

MLBB Games of the future 2024 group division and more || Games of the Future complete schedule || Best teams to watch out for in MLBB GoF 2024 || MLBB GoF Group A analysis || MLBB GoF Group B analysis || MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group C analysis || MLBB GoF Group D analysis ||