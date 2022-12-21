10 best gifts under $25 you should get this Holiday Sale

With secret Santa purchases being finalized, consumers worldwide are looking for the best deals within a reasonable amount. This becomes particularly tricky when groups set low price points to be more inclusive and to ensure that high-priced objects don't overshadow the underlying sentiment behind gifting.

However, the lower price point often comes with its share of challenges as buyers struggle to narrow down a list of items that would be appealing to those with varied interests. The goal is to gift something meaningful while taking it easy on the wallet.

The following section lists some affordable gifting options for you during this holiday sale. These items are all under $25, so they should be perfect for an office gift or a loved one.

Gifts under $25 you could consider during the holiday sale

1) Electric Coffee Mug Heater Pad ($12.32 on Newegg)

Get the coffee mug warming pad at Holiday Sale (Image via newegg.com)

Working long hours can take a lot of mental stamina, and a warm refreshment goes a long way. This USB tea/coffee mug warmer is the perfect gift for those who barely get the time to leave their screens to warm up a hot cup of coffee.

The aluminum material of this 5V appliance is suitable for dishes made of metal, ceramic, high-temperature plastic, glassware, etc. It heats up to forty degrees Celsius, meaning it's not powerful enough to boil water but good enough to heat up a beverage, making this the perfect gift for this holiday sale.

2) TRIBE Running Phone Holder Armband ($12.98 on Amazon)

TRIBE smartphone armband (Image via amazon.com)

Carrying a smartphone is an inevitable need that we can't deny. But when we go for runs or workouts, it often becomes a tedious job. TRIBE's Phone Armband is a useful accessory that straps onto your arm and lets you go hands-free.

The premium-built strap has a dual-buckle loop and adjustable elastic for a comfortable fit. It's fully waterproof, compatible with most smartphone brands, and provides hassle-free access to your smartphone. At about $13, it's a great gift from this Holiday Sale, and you can find it here.

3) SABRE 2-in-1 Clip-on Personal Alarm & LED Safety Light ($13.38 at Walmart)

2-in-1 clip-on personal alarm on holiday sale (Image via walmart.com)

Investing in personal safety products is always a smart thing to do. At this Holiday Sale, get your loved ones a 2-in-1 clip-on personal alarm from SABRE. At just $13.38 at Walmart, this is a pocket siren to scare off potential attackers.

The 120dB alarm is loud enough to reach up to 400 meters to draw the attention of pedestrians and authorities. It also lets out a flashing LED light that helps you stand out and makes it easier to locate your position.

4) Insten Cell Phone Stand ($14.99 at Target)

Cellphone stand deals on holiday sale (Image via target.com)

The Insten Cell Phone Stand is a compact smartphone stand that can be used almost anywhere. The phone clamp is adjustable and is compatible with a wide range of smartphones like Samsung, Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, LG, etc.

You can mount the base onto the edge of any flat surface and screw it on or off. The phone can be set to any angle for comfortable viewing by adjusting the flexible gooseneck and 360-degree rotatable clamp.

5) Digital Instant-Read Meat Thermometer ($14.99 at BestBuy)

Thermopro digital thermometer (Image via buythermopro.com)

When cooking meat, maintaining the optimal temperature becomes an important step. We often find ourselves scouring over ovens or barbecue grills to look at the ingredients and guess how far they have been cooked.

ThermoPro's fast digital thermometer makes it easier to keep track of the temperature by providing accurate readings (in Celsius and Fahrenheit) within seconds.

The foldable probe is made of stainless steel for easy cleaning and maintenance. It runs on simple AAA batteries and is a fine gift in this holiday sale for those who love cooking.

6) Sunpak - TravelSmart 50 Tripod ($19.99 at BestBuy)

Get the Sunpack TravelSmart 50 Tripod on holiday sale (Image via bestbuy.com)

Tripods are an essential accessory for photographers and videographers. TravelSmart 50 from Sunpack is a multi-device tripod that works best with compact devices like GoPro action cameras. The legs are extendable up to fifty inches and have non-slip rubber tips.

It also comes equipped with a bubble-level right by the three-way Panhead. this helps keep a steady angle while shooting in Portrait or Landscape modes.

Since TravelSmart 50 is compatible with mirrorless cameras, smartphones, and action cameras, it is a very good gift during this holiday sale for your photographer friends.

7) MAX SMART Portable Laptop Lap Desk ($20.00 at Walmart)

Portable Laptop Lap desk (Image via walmart.com)

Laptops can often feel uncomfortable with their metallic build and heat outlets. Thus, lap desks come in handy while working on laptops for long hours. These are portable and can be carried in laptop bags along with the laptops.

Many models, like this one from Max Smart, offer retractable mini mouse pads for using external mice. The thick material prevents heat from reaching your skin. This lap desk is a handy accessory with an ergonomic shape and anti-slip surface.

Though expensive models offer cooling fans and LED lights, this compact and portable lap desk can be a good gift in this holiday sale.

8) EAFU Portable Charger ($21.51 at Newegg)

EAFU Portable Charger on Holiday Sale (Image via newegg.com)

The EAFU's portable charger is completely travel-ready with 10000mAh in the tank, which is enough juice to charge up your smartphone multiple times during the day.

The brand claims to have lessened the body weight of this power bank by about 47%, making a fun-size carry-on for all your travels. The 3A output dishes out faster-charging speeds through either of the three outlets (one USB-C and two USB ports).

This provides fast charging for itself and other upcoming Android and Apple devices.

9) Cozoo USB Bedside Table Desk Lamp ($22.99 at Amazon)

Cozoo USB desk lamp (Image via amazon.com)

The Cozoo Desk Lamp is the perfect gift for the bedroom. A little over a foot away, this lamp's simple esthetics work well with most traditional and rustic-style bedrooms. Depending on your preference, there are eleven eye-soothing color choices. The 60W LED bulb is more than enough illumination for reading and other activities.

This desk lamp also doubles as a charging station. It has three USB outlets and two AC outlets capable of running up to five appliances. With its extended safety features that protect it from overload, this night lamp is the perfect gift to give during the holiday sale. You can find it here.

10) ORICO PowerExpand ($22.99 at Newegg)

Get the ORICO PowerExpand during this holiday sale (Image via newegg.com)

A one-stop data hub for most of your devices that is compact and easy to carry. ORICO brings you that with its PowerExpand, which has multiple port ports for different devices.

The 6-in-1 design houses one 4K HDMI port, one USB-C port, one USB 3.0 port, and one USB 2.0 port. Other than that, there's one SD card and one micro SD card reader covering most device types you may use daily. Its data transmission goes up to 5GBPS and is a very useful gift for smart device owners.

These are a few gift options you can browse for in this season of giving. Some are useful products designed for heavy usage, whereas others are decorative. All of them are excellent gifts and light on the wallet.

Poll : 0 votes