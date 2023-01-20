10 best winter deals to consider on Newegg

Winter is the perfect time to upgrade your tech through deals. With so many offers presented by a wide range of retailers, whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming rig or a budget-friendly headset, you're more than likely to find something that fits your needs on the cheap.

To help you save money and take advantage of some generous discounts, this article will present a list of the 10 best winter deals available on Newegg.

Best winter deals on Newegg to take advantage of right now

1) Logitech C920x HD Pro webcam available at $69.99 (down from $99.99)

The Logitech C920x HD Pro is a high-definition webcam that is capable of shooting videos at 1080p resolution. It features a Carl Zeiss lens with autofocus and a 78-degree field of view. The webcam also offers a built-in stereo microphone and is compatible with a wide range of video conferencing software and services.

The device is a popular choice among professionals, gamers, and vloggers wanting to record high-quality clips. Compatible with most computers and ideal for conferencing, streaming, and video recording, this webcam is one of the best winter deals to consider on Newegg. You can buy the Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam from here.

2) Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 Black - HDTB410XK3AA available at $46.99 (down from $49.99)

This is a portable external hard drive with a storage capacity of one terabyte (TB). It uses USB 3.0 technology for fast data transfer and is designed to be a simple, plug-and-play product ideal for transferring and storing large files, such as photos, videos, and music. It is also compatible with both Windows and Mac computers.

This device comes with a sleek and durable aluminum cover and is easy to carry, making it the perfect portable storage option for those who're always on the move. Moreover, the item doesn’t require any software installation and also comes with a two-year limited warranty.

Newegg is currently offering a deal on this hard drive, which can be acquired for $46.99 at the moment. Alternatively, you can buy Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 Black - HDTB410XK3AA from here: Global, US.

3) Klipsch RP-160M Reference Premiere Monitor Speakers with 6.5" Cerametallic Cone Woofer - Pair (Cherry) available at $195 (down from $459)

The Klipsch RP-160M Reference Premiere Monitor Speakers are a high-performance pair of speakers that feature a 6.5" Cerametallic cone woofer for powerful, accurate bass and a 1" Titanium LTS Vented Tweeter with Hybrid Tractrix Horn for clear and detailed highs. The cherry finish gives it a stylish look.

These speakers are designed to deliver a dynamic and immersive listening experience with a wide frequency range and high sensitivity. They are ideal for home theater and high-end audio system use. This product is currently on discount, and you can take advantage of the deal on Newegg.

4) GAMEMAX Silent Max Black Aluminum ATX Full Tower Gaming Computer Case $106.97 available at (down from $119.91)

The GAMEMAX Silent Max Black Aluminum ATX Full Tower Gaming Computer Case is a high-end product designed for gaming PCs. It is made of black aluminum, is quite large, and can accommodate multiple drives, fans, as well as large components like high-end graphics cards.

The case is also described as "silent," meaning it features noise-dampening materials and has a design that minimizes the noise from fans. It is perfect for those who want a stylish and high-performance case for their gaming PC. Grab this amazing deal this season to enhance your gaming setup.

5) Defender NS8MP1T4B4 4 Channel Sentinel at $409.99 via promo code (original price $459.99)

The Defender NS8MP1T4B4 is a four-channel security system that includes a 4K Ultra HD POE (power over ethernet) wired NVR (network video recorder) with 1TB of storage and four cameras designed to provide high-resolution surveillance footage. Moreover, the NVR allows you to store and manage the clips.

The system's POE technology allows you to power the cameras and transmit data through a single ethernet cable. This makes the installation of the product relatively easy.

6) ASTRO Gaming A10 Headset for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch - White available at $39 (down from $59)

The ASTRO Gaming A10 is a gaming headset designed to be used with the PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. It features a white color scheme and is built with durable and lightweight construction. The headset has an over-ear design, with 40mm drivers that provide a clear and powerful audio experience.

It has a unidirectional mic that can be muted by flipping it up and is optimized for voice chat. This wired headset connects to the gaming system via a 3.5mm audio jack and has a long-lasting battery life of 15 hours. The ear cushions are made of memory foam with a leatherette cover, providing comfort during long gaming sessions. You can buy ASTRO Gaming A10 Headset from here.

7) Thrustmaster ESWAP S PRO Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC available at $164 (down from $180)

The Thrustmaster ESWAP S PRO is a gaming controller designed for use with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. It features customizable modular components, including swappable thumbsticks and D-pad, as well as a customizable RGB lighting system. It also has a high-precision joystick, an eight-way directional pad, and programmable buttons.

The product has a wired and wireless connection option and compatibility with Xbox Accessories app. The Thrustmaster ESWAP S PRO is a highly customizable and high-performance controller that offers a wide range of features and advanced options to help you take your gaming experience to the next level. You can buy Thrustmaster ESWAP S PRO Controller from here: Global, US.

8) Thermaltake Smart BM2 650W 80+ Bronze PSU available at $55 (down from $65)

The Thermaltake Smart BM2 650W power supply is a semi-modular power supply compatible with Intel Skylake's C6/C7 States and ErP-ready (Energy Recovery Product) systems. It is rated at 80+ Bronze, which means the unit is efficient and can deliver a minimum of 82% efficiency at 20% load, 85% efficiency at 50% load, and 82% efficiency at 100% load. It also has a 140mm quiet fan that helps keep the unit cool.

The semi-modular design of this item allows users to use only the cables they need, reducing clutter and improving airflow inside the computer case. The Smart BM2 650W power supply also offers multiple protection mechanisms, such as over-voltage protection, over-power protection, short circuit protection, and under-voltage protection, to ensure the system's safety. Grab this amazing deal on Newegg before it's gone. You can buy this product from here as well.

9) Yeyian Gaming Desktop Katana X10 Intel Core i5 11th Gen available at $949 (down from $1,399)

The Yeyian Gaming Desktop Katana X10 is a high-performance gaming PC powered by an Intel Core i5 11th Gen 11400F processor featuring a base clock speed of 2.60GHz. The system comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 500 GB NVMe SSD for fast storage, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card for a smooth gaming and video rendering experience.

The operating system on this PC is Windows 11 Home 64-bit. This powerful and capable gaming computer should easily handle most modern games and applications. This product is definitely among the best winter deals on Newegg. You can buy Yeyian Gaming Desktop Katana X10 Intel Core i5 11th Gen from here as well.

10) SAMSUNG 870 QVO Series 2.5" 1TB SATA III V-NAND Internal Solid State Drive MZ-77Q1T0B/AM available at $74.99 (down from $94.99)

The Samsung 870 QVO Series 2.5" 1TB SATA III V-NAND is an internal solid-state drive (SSD) that offers a high-capacity storage solution designed for everyday use. It features V-NAND technology, which provides reliable performance and endurance. The drive has a storage capacity of 1TB, which is suitable for storing large amounts of data such as photos, videos, music, documents, and more.

The drive uses the SATA III interface for high-speed data transfer and has a read speed of up to 560MB/s and a write speed of up to 530MB/s. The drive also offers AES 256-bit hardware encryption for data security and is compatible with Windows and Mac OS. This SSD is one of the best winter deals to consider on Newegg. You can buy this from here: Global, US.

Newegg is one of the best places to find great deals on tech. Whether you're looking to upgrade your gaming PC or in need of a new SSD, there's something for everyone on that website.

