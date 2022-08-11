10 most common mistakes to avoid while buying a new gaming PC

Many things can go wrong while buying PC components and during the building process, but not if you go through all the manuals and guides. A lot of time and energy is wasted because of silly mistakes that could've been easily avoided.

Building a PC is fun and challenging for the first time, but even enthusiasts can overlook some things and run into problems. Planning before getting into the process is necessary that will save time, energy, and maybe even money. This article will list some things users need to ensure before spending their hard-earned money.

A good PC is the sum of its parts

1) All components are compatible

Even though this is quite obvious, it is not uncommon for users to buy parts that are incompatible with each other. For example, buying DDR3 RAM for a system that supports DDR4 RAM or buying a CPU cooler that doesn't fit on the CPU. To ensure this does not happen, consult the website "PCPartPicker" and put in all the parts you plan to buy. It will tell you if everything is compatible.

2) All components fit in the cabinet

Even if all components are compatible, they do not necessarily fit in the cabinet you are buying. Usually, graphics cards and CPU coolers are the components that require the most clearance, and high-end ones will not fit in mid-tower cases.

Before purchasing a cabinet, look into its specifications and check the clearance it supports for the CPU cooler and graphics card. Then check the clearance those components need to ensure everything will fit snuggly.

3) PSU is high-quality

When shopping for components, the PSU goes overlooked, and users need to ensure that it is high-quality and will not only support the system's wattage requirements but is also rated highly.

The PSU needs to have slightly more wattage than the system requires so that there is enough headroom and your system is provided with smooth power. Don't cheap out on this component.

4) No underpowered component

To make the most of your PC, you must ensure that no single component slows down your system. When gaming, if the CPU is not as strong as the GPU, it will affect the frame rate. This is called bottlenecking.

Also, do not buy any component that overpowers all the other components, as it will be a waste of money because you will not be able to make the most of its potential.

5) Pairing an overclockable CPU with an incompatible motherboard

A common mistake when buying an overclockable CPU is buying a motherboard that is compatible with the CPU but does not support overclocking. Before buying the motherboard, check its specifications and whether it supports CPU overclocking.

6) Efficient airflow

Ensure that the case has enough slots for cabinet fans to keep your PC cool. Efficient airflow helps keep all components cool, improving the system's lifespan. Also, ensure that cable management is on point so it does not affect the airflow.

7) Buying the correct RAM

Do not buy more RAM than your CPU and motherboard support, or it will be a waste of money. Moreover, do not buy a faster RAM than the other components can support.

For example, if you buy RAM that runs at 3600MHz, but your motherboard supports 1600MHz, then the RAM will run at a maximum speed of 1600MHz, wasting its true potential.

8) Buying a competent CPU cooler

Most high-end CPUs do not come with coolers in the box. Rather, it's left to the users to buy a compatible CPU cooler that can handle the heat. Moreover, most mid-range CPUs with a cooler is not good enough and need to be replaced after some time.

Check the benchmarks of the CPU cooler you buy before purchasing to ensure it will keep cool under heavy load.

9) Spending the budget effectively

For gaming, allocating the most money to the CPU and GPU makes the most sense as the system will be able to run games more smoothly without stuttering and lagging. But that does not mean you should be cheaping out on other components. Waiting for better deals and discounts is a smart way to buy components.

10) PC is future-proof

The best part of having a PC is the user's ability to upgrade over time and keep up with the latest standards. So before buying the components, ensure that there are multiple RAM slots, the PSU is strong enough for a stronger GPU, and the motherboard has more storage slots.

Also, buy components that support the latest technology like PCIe 5.0, DDR5, and latest generation hardware so that the system lasts a long time before needing a complete do-over.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen