10 tips and tricks to improve your gaming performance

Getting better at gaming requires dedication and commitment and isn't something that can be done in a week. Putting in time for the video game you want to get good at is the best way to go, but there are always some tricks that you can use to hasten the process.

Professional gamers are at the top level because of all the hard work they put in behind the scenes. Many esports players have upwards of 10,000 hours put into one title, which has resulted in them becoming elite professionals. But if an average gamer wants to become above-average, following this list of tips is the best way to go.

Improve your gaming performance by using these tips and tricks

1) Keep a consistent mouse sensitivity

Building muscle memory while aiming at your enemies will tremendously make your gaming life easier. Firstly, you need to find the perfect mouse sensitivity for yourself that suits your needs. If you find yourself micro-adjusting your aim a lot, your sensitivity might be too high, and if you are not able to flick opponents in time, it might be too low.

Once you find the perfect sensitivity, stick to it and avoid changing it frequently to build muscle memory. Also, use the same settings in all the first-person games that you play, which will help you stay consistent. Use MouseSenitivity.com to convert one title's sensitivity to another to keep the same aim settings on for all your titles.

2) Improve your posture

One of the most overlooked things while trying to improve skills is posture. Bad structure makes it considerably harder to aim and maintain concentration as a lot of strain is being put on your muscles.

A good posture involves an upright spine with your eyes at the same height as your crosshair. Also, ensure to keep your armrest and desk at the same height so that you can comfortably move your entire hand while aiming. Having your knees at 90 degrees will also help with sitting for long periods without putting stress on your muscles.

3) Take a break

Burnout and fatigue are real reasons behind bad performances while gaming. Playing continuously for a long amount of time can not only put a strain on your eyes but also drain you mentally, hampering your reflexes. Taking small breaks between games can recharge you and help keep your concentration at higher levels.

To have a consistently low reaction time, you need to stay focused, which is simply not possible for eight hours in a row as gaming is a cognitive exercise. Going for a walk, taking a power nap, or indulging in another hobby is a good way to reset yourself.

4) Invest in the right components

Some components help you improve at gaming more than others. For example, buying new speakers instead of a new mouse will not help with your skills in any way. Spending wisely on the correct components will ensure you get the most important peripherals before others.

If you are looking to improve your setup and get better at gaming, you will need to invest in a better monitor first, preferably one with a high refresh rate and low response time. Second, buying a new mouse will be the best choice, one that suits your gaming style and fits your palm comfortably.

Next, getting a good headset with top-notch audio quality will help you improve at gaming. Other peripherals such as mousepads, keyboards, and more will have a smaller effect on your performance.

5) Play with a regular teammate

Playing competitive games with random teammates is not always rewarding. Sometimes, they can be the reason why you're losing and not getting a higher rank.

Getting into competitive play with a regular teammate can help you in various ways. You can try out intricate strategies that are pre-planned, which can help you improve your gameplay after finding out whether the tactic works or not, something not possible with random players. Communication will also be easier with regular teammates, in turn, making the competitive game easier.

6) Use an aim trainer

Improving your aim is one of the fastest ways to become better at first-person shooter games. Although aiming is not the only thing you need to get better at, it's an important aspect of gaming in general. An aim trainer helps you find your preferred sensitivity and also builds your muscle memory, as they also help you improve your reaction time, tracking, and speed.

There are a lot of aim trainers on the internet that can help improve your aim. Some of them include Aim Lab, which is available for free on Steam, Kovaaks, which can be bought on Steam for $9.99, and Osu, which is free on its official website.

7) Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated while playing competitive games is something that a lot of gamers do not take seriously. Keeping your body hydrated will help you stay focused for long periods and keep your reaction times low; having a bottle of water near you while gaming is a good idea.

According to Dr. Matthew Barr, Vice Chair of the British Digital Games Research Association:

"There’s very strong evidence to suggest that even being a little bit dehydrated reduces concentration, depresses cognitive performance, and affects our motor skills."

8) Watch professional esports games

What can be better than learning from the best? Professional gamers have the best strategies, techniques, and mechanical skills. Watching esports at the highest levels can help an average player learn a lot, which in turn, helps improve considerably.

Moreover, you can also learn which are the best methods to go about in particular instances and know what to do in tough situations while making the best use of all the abilities at hand.

9) Warm up before a competitive game

Just like sports, warming up is a real thing in video games as well. This aspect is highly overlooked by gamers as the common conception is that getting warmed up to play competitively is not something that will help much.

Getting into the practice arena of a video game before playing an important match can help in many ways. Warming up can get you into the "zone," improve your reaction times, and get you oriented with the gameplay so that you play better during the real match.

10) Optimize Windows and in-game settings to maximize FPS

Having the highest frame rate while playing competitive titles can help improve your gameplay in a major way. With higher FPS, there will be lower input lag, which will give you a slight edge against your opponents. Moreover, it will also decrease your gaming reaction time as the screen will be getting refreshed at a higher rate.

In competitive games such as Valorant, Overwatch, FIFA, Rainbow: Six Siege, Apex Legends, and more, graphics are not an important requirement, and turning all such settings to the lowest can increase FPS. Windows can also be optimized in various ways to increase a game's performance.

