3 budget laptops for Elden Ring under $800

After waiting for nearly a small eternity, fans are finally playing and enjoying Elden Ring, even with all the performance issues. And even with the latest 1.02 patch, which fixes a lot of issues, there's still a lot of room for improvement.

But that doesn't mean that people with lower-end systems can't enjoy the game, as the game can still run great on a wide range of systems, including more budget-oriented machines.

Today we will be listing some of the best budget laptops that one can enjoy Elden Ring on, albeit at lower settings and resolution.

For a better 1080p 60FPS experience, check out our list of the best gaming laptops for Elden Ring.

Great budget laptops choices for Elden Ring

1) Lenovo Ideapad 3 14" ($499)

Lenovo Ideapad 3 14" (Image via Amazon)

This budget thin and light laptop from Lenovo is pretty much the lowest you can go while still getting a decent enough gaming experience. The design looks clean and minimalist, and the compact size makes it an excellent option for people who travel a lot. The Ryzen 5 5500u, along with Vega 7, can efficiently run the Elden Ring at 720p 30+FPS on low-medium settings. This also comes preloaded with Windows 11.

Specs

Display: 14" 1920x1080 60hz

CPU: Ryzen 5 5500u

GPU: Radeon Vega 7 graphics

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 256 GB Nvme SSD

Other: Windows 11, 1.7 Kgs

2) ASUS Zenbook 14 ($629)

ASUS Zenbook 14 (Image via Amazon)

A slightly premium and beefier laptop, yet budget thin-and-light nonetheless, the Asus Zenbook 14 looks and feels premium with its lean and clean design. Weighing in at only 1.2 Kgs, this is perfect for travel and gaming on the go. The Nvidia MX450 and the Ryzen 5 4500u can easily score 30+ FPS at least on 1080p Low-Medium settings.

Specs

Display: 14" 1920x1080 60hz

CPU: Ryzen 5 4500u

GPU: MX350 2GB

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 256 GB Nvme SSD

Other: Windows 10, 1.2 Kg

3) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 ($775)

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 (Image via Amazon)

The best budget 'gaming' laptop, the Ideapad Gaming 3 by Lenovo, is an excellent option for gamers who want decent performance without burning a hole in their pockets. A clean, minimalist black finish is a welcome change in the world of gaming laptops. The Ryzen 5 5600h and the GTX 1650 can easily target 60 FPS at 1080p Medium-High settings. This feels premium and sturdy with the decent build quality and a 15.6-inch 1080p display.

Specs

Display: 15.6" 1920x1080 120hz

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600h

GPU: GTX 1650 4GB

RAM: 8GB RAM

Storage: 256 GB Nvme SSD

Others: Windows 10, 2.25 Kgs

