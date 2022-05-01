3 things to consider while buying gaming phones in 2022

The plethora of phone brands vying for the attention of consumers is ever-growing. All of them are trying to pick a group of consumers and try to appeal to them by customizing their products and marketing them to that group, be it battery-focused power users or photography fans looking for an excellent camera.

With mobile gaming taking off in the past few years, a device's ability to run various games is also being increasingly considered by the average consumer.

The issue is that given the technical nature of analyzing this ability, it is a task for the average user to make an informed decision about this aspect of the phones they are considering. If you are facing this issue, read on for a detailed guide on a few things to keep in mind when in the market for a solid gaming device.

What to look out for when buying a phone for gaming?

Dedicated gaming phones are still limited to the premium segment, making it difficult for mobile gamers whose budgets are more constrained to make these decisions. The basic pointers that they can use to make the right choice are listed below:

1) Battery capacity and charging speed

Gaming is probably the most battery-intensive thing one can do on a smartphone, so a massive battery is important for gamers. These days, higher refresh rate screens becoming all the more popular means that there is even more pressure on the battery, particularly in applications where a higher refresh rate is being applied a lot, i.e., gaming.

Although battery requirements vary from person to person, as a general rule, any device considering gaming should have a battery capacity above 4500 mAh.

It is a well-known fact that using a smartphone on charging ruins the battery capacity of phones over the long term. To avoid the hassle and expense of replacing your battery down the line, ensure that the big battery comes with a fast charger (18W and above) to fill up the battery between sessions quickly.

2) Screen resolution and touch sampling rate

A high-resolution screen is just as important as a high refresh rate. Both aid in the same process, i.e., increasing the amount of information shown to the player and optimizing their gameplay experience.

A higher resolution does mean more battery drain, so players should also look into if there is an option to reduce it for the times they are looking to conserve battery in the phones they are considering.

Touch Sampling Rate refers to how fast the screen will respond to the user's touch. This is key to ensuring success in mobile games, especially in fast-paced genres like Battle Royale (PUBG, Free Fire, etc).

This is not very clear to analyze as the TSR unit and refresh rate are the same, Hertz (Hz). It should be noted that both are entirely different and should be assessed independently of the other. Ensure that any device under consideration has a minimum TSR of 180Hz.

3) Cooling

Heating is one of the biggest concerns gamers face, given their intense usage. The heating that users experience is essentially the battery heating up in response to the rapid use of many key systems to which the battery supplies power.

If users are looking to have long gaming sessions, some level of heating is almost impossible to avoid, but this has to be contained as consistent heating will eventually throttle the device's processor and other key parts. Thankfully, cooling mechanisms have been devised for mobile phones, based on their bigger counterparts in laptops.

Ensure that the phones on your probable list have a dedicated cooling system installed in them. Liquid Cooling is the best mechanism to avoid heating issues altogether, but it is expensive and only possible in devices of a specific size, so most designers have their methods.

The best way to know whether the cooling system in place is a mere gimmick or legitimate is to search for the device name with the keyword "heating." This will lead you to customer reviews of the device's cooling system. Example: Redmi Note 10 heating.

The importance of things like Shoulder Buttons and the presence of the 3.5 mm headphone jack will be determined by players' personal preferences and requirements. Be sure to factor in your personal preferences and requirements into deciding on the best gaming device for you after ensuring it fits the bill for these listed requirements.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen