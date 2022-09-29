5 areas where Intel 13th generation core CPUs fall behind AMD's 7000 Series Ryzen

PC gamers and consumers were looking forward to Intel's 13th generation "Raptor Lake" CPUs and now, they have finally been released, promising to bring desktop PCs up to speed with the latest CPU technology. However, there is a problem.

While Intel's 13th generation Raptor Lake CPUs boast some impressive performance improvements over the previous 12th generation, they still fall behind AMD's 7000 Series "Ryzen" CPUs in several important areas. In this article, we take a look at five areas where Intel's 13th generation CPUs fall behind AMD's 7th gen CPUs.

Intel has been the dominant player in the processor market for many years. However, AMD has witnessed a growth in shares in recent years with its Ryzen line of processors. The launch of Intel's 13th generation cores – codenamed Raptor Lake – was not met with major excitement and upon closer inspection, it's clear that there are some areas where Rocket Lake falls behind AMD's 7th generation Ryzen CPUs. Here are 5 of those areas:

5 Areas where the Ryzen 7000 Series outshines the 13th generation core processors.

Since Intel launched its 13th generation Raptor Lake processor, AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs have now officially entered the retail market. To better understand the positioning of the desktop market, we will evaluate the features and costs of various competing CPU lineups in the current generation from both sides. It's important to note that Raphael (Ryzen 7000) has a brand new core architecture, and the 13th generation follows in the footsteps of its predecessors.

Cache size

The CPU's ability to function depends on the cache memory since it is responsible for increasing the effectiveness of data retrieval. It saves data and program instructions that are often employed in the running of programs or information that the CPU will probably require next. Instead of using the main memory, the computer processor can obtain this data more rapidly through the cache.

The software runs faster overall when these instructions are quickly made available. This ensures that CPU cycles are used efficiently and a tasks are accomplished quickly. The general rule of thumb in this scenario is that the bigger the cache size, the better the processor. While the AMD competitor's chip has 64MB of L3 and 1MB of L2 cache per core, the Intel chip has 36MB of L3 (total) and 2MB of L2 cache/core.

Power Draw

The maximum power draw of the 13th generation Core i7 is 253W, which is much more than the 7700X's maximum power draw of 142W. The P-cores on the 13900K are capable of running at a maximum speed of 5.8GHz (1C) and can be used for up to 253W when under stress, which is around 30W more than the 7950X.

A more powerful draw at such low improvements over the competition is not really admirable in today’s scenario, where both brands are locked in an arms race for more efficient products and proudly flaunting the charts of efficiency over the last gen.

Node size

The new Zen 4 design, which is a significant upgrade over the 7nm node of the Zen 3 architecture, will be used in AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs, which the company has already stated would employ TSMC's 5nm node.

However, Intel is still sticking to the 10nm Enhanced Superfin node (being carried over from Alder Lake). Normally, the generational performance gap is negligible in the absence of a node shrink. Nevertheless, Intel will not have it easy because AMD has the benefit of TSMC's 5nm manufacturing.

A smaller process node is typically preferable since it enables chip designers to cram in more transistors to increase performance. Given that Intel's 13th generation Raptor Lake uses a 10nm Enhanced SuperFin, AMD appears to be in the lead.

Benchmarks

The Ryzen 5 7600X outperformed every other last-generation CPU in the benchmarks, including the Ryzen 9 5950X, its last-gen competitor. Team Blue's worries were increased when every processor showed enormous improvements over the flagship Core i9 13900 K which sadly features almost no architectural changes at all.

Productivity

With a roughly 40% improvement in multi-threaded performance over the competition, the 7000 series destroys the competition and prior iterations in terms of productivity. The high-end market is without a doubt AMD's to rule. The mid-performance statistics continue to be pretty evenly distributed on both sides, with AMD occasionally lagging behind Intel's i5 and i7 SKUs.

Final thoughts

Although the 7000 series has theoretically met expectations, its applicability is yet unknown. The chips have launched in the 5000 series price range, which sounds fantastic until you factor in the cost of a cooler, new motherboard, and the pricey DDR5 RAM.

Despite how fantastic they may seem on paper, these promises will literally empty your pockets. Many people may view the 7000 series as an investment, but if you're a gamer, FPS is ultimately what matters, and you can obtain it with CPUs from earlier generations like the 5800 3DX.

Yes, the improvements are significant. However, when we maintain a frame rate of 160 or more, the distinction vanishes. The 7000 series is a smart upgrade, though, if you are considering top-of-the-line 7900X and 7950X for your workstation that also serves as a gaming rig.

