5 best Android phone deals during Halloween sale 2022

Halloween may be the day when musicians, actors, and vampire werewolves come out to play. But it's also a time of year when some fantastic deals also appear.

As usual, there are deals to be found on computers, TVs, earphones, laptops, smartwatches, smartphones, and more. We have what you need if you don't want to wait for Black Friday and Thanksgiving bargains.

You're in luck if your phone finally broke and you need an upgrade or are simply looking for a new device. There are currently several high-performance options in the market, with a wide range of solutions available at various prices. Due to the festive season, vendors will be releasing fresh offers on gadgets as the month goes on and kicking off the season of deals are the Halloween sales.

5 best Android phone deals to opt for this Halloween sale

1) OnePlus 10 Pro 5G ( $649.00)

Every effort has been made by OnePlus to provide this device with a powerful spec sheet. With a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, enough RAM, and most crucially, lightning-fast charging rates, all the core components of OnePlus hardware are present.

With two different configurations, the phone is available with either 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, buyers have an option between two colors: Emerald Forest or Volcanic Black.

This year, OnePlus fared much better than in 2021. The deals from the Halloween sale are making the phone much more tempting.

A number of promotions from various shops are centered around the OnePlus 10 Pro. The greatest offer is from T-Mobile, which will give you a $400 credit when you trade in a qualifying device in exchange for the said amount as direct savings. Additionally, OnePlus provides trade-in credits for up to $650.

2) Google Pixel 6 Pro ($738)

For quick performance, Google's last year's flagship top-of-the-line Pixel 6 Pro employed the company's Tensor processing core for the first time. Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, and Real Tone features are among the most sophisticated photographic technologies you'll get, and the battery can operate for up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Visible, a Verizon-owned company, is selling the gadget for $888 up front, but has included a free $150 virtual gift owing to the Halloween sale card to sweeten the deal. If you sign up for one of the approved 5G Unlimited plans, Verizon is willing to offer you the Google Pixel 6a, the entry-level model of the smartphone, for free with additional new connections and phone plans.

3) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ( $849.00)

One of Samsung's most successful iterations of the folding phone design to date is the Z Flip 4. It can be used much like a standard "candy bar" phone, but with the extra bonus of being incredibly portable and having a number of unique functions that are exclusive to it and its brother the Z Fold 4.

Customers who order the Galaxy Z Flip 4 have the option to pick up a handset, either unlocked or carrier-specific, with a minimum trade-in value of $700. T-Mobile is providing a $1000 discount with the activation of a new line, whilst AT&T is providing the same discount with a trade-in.

Samsung will also give you $50 immediate credit. If you activate right now, Best Buy will offer you $150 off an unlocked handset this Halloween, lowering the cost of a 128GB model to $849.

4) Sony Xperia Pro 5G ($1200.00)

The Sony Xperia Pro 5G sports a 20MP 1.0" Type sensor, making it the first phone with this size sensor that enables phase-detect autofocus. Nearly all of the remaining internals are taken directly from the Xperia 1 III. The Pro-I reuses the 120 Hz 4K display from that model, and the Snapdragon 888 handles the processes.

Th 512 GB SSD storage capacity is presently on sale at Best Buy if you're looking for a high-end smartphone other than those from Samsung, Apple, or Google. This 5G-ready smartphone, which features a 6.5" HDR OLED display, 12GB RAM, and 8/12 MP cameras, is available unlocked for $600 off thanks to the Halloween sale.

5) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 ($1499.00)

With a redesigned taskbar and an updated version of Android 12L, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 streamlines multitasking while also delivering improved cameras, a bigger front display, and a brighter main screen. The cost is still quite expensive, and the gadget is somewhat large as well.

Samsung is providing alluring discounts for the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone this Halloween. If you desire a new flagship model, you can trade in your old phone for a discounted unlocked or carrier-specific Galaxy Z Fold 4 on the Samsung website.

If you exchange a compatible gadget, you might save up to $900. Smartphones with 256GB or 512GB of storage will cost $899 instead of $1799, while those with 1TB of storage will cost $1259 instead of $2159.

The gadget comes in black, grey-green, or beige. An unlocked 256GB model with instant activation is available at Best Buy for $1499, saving you $300 off the typical retail price of $1799 for it. If somebody is looking for something a bit more unique this Halloween, the Z Fold is the way to go.

