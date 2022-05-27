5 best cases for Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch is the first console ever to allow for seamless switching between handheld and docked home console mode. Many gamers use it for on-the-go gaming, taking advantage of its portability. However, over time, wear-and-tear due to continuous use and handling can start to affect the aesthetics and functionality of the console.

For new buyers, a scratch or dent due to a mishap can strip away the surplus joy that a console brings in the initial days of ownership. The Nintendo Switch OLED introduced a bright and beautiful seven-inch OLED screen. However, to execute this change, Nintendo had to move away from a plastic screen to a glass one, which made it more fragile.

Investing in a case ensures that your precious gaming companion stays protected from accidental drops. Cases not only provide protection to the device, but they also help in facilitating a better grip for long gaming sessions.

Five cases for Nintendo Switch OLED

If users are looking to keep their Switch looking new for as long as possible, they can use any of the cases mentioned in this article.

1) Supcase Nintendo Switch OLED Unicorn Beetle PRO Dockable Grip Case - $24.95

This case is for users who have an undesirable tendency to drop their devices because not only is it Military Standard 810G certified, but it also features a full-body TPU bumper that absorbs shocks.

For the majority of Switch owners, having compatibility with the Switch Dock is convenient. The Unicorn Beetle PRO features compatibility in docked mode, so users don’t have to strip apart the case every time they want to dock their console.

The edges of the case are texturized for enhanced grip. Moreover, the presence of a better grip ensures that no sweat or grime builds up on the console.

2) Supcase Nintendo Switch OLED Unicorn Beetle Clear - $13.97

If you're searching for a case that retains the beauty of your Switch whilst protecting it, look no further than the Unicorn Beetle Clear. It features the same Military Grade 810G certification that Supcase's more rugged cases do.

Any gamer using this case for their Switch will be able to access all buttons and ports without any hassle, thanks to its precise cutouts. Since this case is made out of a premium TPU, any potential yellowing should be minimized.

However, users should note that this case isn't compatible in the docked mode. That means you'll have to remove the case each time you dock your console. Nevertheless, this is a small inconvenience that shouldn't become a chore.

3) Benzacap Dockable Case - $18.99

This case also comes with a dockable design that is primarily made out of a soft TPU material that prevents your Nintendo Switch from scratching up. If you want to remove the Joy-Cons to use individually, you can easily slide out the units without taking the case off.

When switching to table-top mode, the inclusion of the built-in kickstand comes in clutch. Users should be able to swiftly remove the Joy-Cons and start playing their favorite Switch games. Upon observing the design from the side, a wedge-like shape can be seen. This helps the case to sit comfortably in the contour of your hands.

Triggers and buttons are easy to press in this case while maintaining a sturdy profile. This case might not be 810G certified, but overall, it's well-built with a decent grip.

4) AKNES Switch OLED Case - $16.59

Game slots on the back is ingenious (Image via Amazon)

This case from AKNES exudes a minimalist vibe because once the case is on the Switch, you can barely feel the extra thickness. This might be a con for users who are looking for a more robust grip case for their Nintendo Switch.

The case features slots for six game cards on its back. This means that users don't have to bother carrying any game cards separately when they are on the move. It also facilitates easy access to the Switch's in-built kickstand.

While the cutouts for buttons and ports are decent, users shouldn't expect the best fit and finish, but that's forgivable considering its price. In some regions, AKNES is bundling two tempered glass screen protectors for protection from scratches. This makes it a superb value-for-money option that users should definitely consider.

5) Skull & Co. GripCase OLED - $13.99 – $42.99

Skull & Co. GripCase for the Nintendo Switch OLED has the best grip out of any cases on this list. It comes in different colorways that are sure to pop when others look at it. However, its flagship feature has to be the interchangeable grips. Users can swap out grips depending on their hand size and comfort.

Due to the use of lightweight materials, the case barely adds any bulk to your setup. This ensures a more comfortable time playing games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Like most cases made for the Switch OLED, this case is also dockable, which facilitates easy switching. Aesthetically, the slim design makes it one of the most beautiful cases being made for the Switch.

If you are looking for more accessories for your new Nintendo Switch, check out our piece covering the best Switch accessories and the best controllers for your Switch in 2022.

