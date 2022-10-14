5 best closed-back headphones for an immersive horror gaming experience

Horror games are renowned for their storylines, characters, frightful monsters, and unpleasant settings. The combination of all these elements offers gamers an immersive experience. In such titles, the background noise creates a frightful atmosphere and enhances player experience.

A sense of fear develops in everyone's head while playing horror games since they must frequently escape from villains. The best titles offer more than just jump scares and gory visuals.

A lot of critical thinking is required in horror games because one wrong move might put players in jeopardy. Therefore, they need headphones that provide superb sound quality to properly analyze levels, helping them indulge in the horror experience.

Closed-back headphones are preferable for horror games since they provide superior sound isolation and excellent audio. They also have a lower likelihood of sound leaking, which is beneficial for those who prefer to keep their game audio private.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

5 headphones with exceptional sound for a great horror gaming experience

1) HyperX Cloud Stinger

Price: $63.06

Players searching for good, portable headphones for horror gaming can check out the HyperX Cloud Stinger. It is lighter to wear for extended periods of time because it doesn't put an excessive amount of weight on the head (279g). Although it will eventually get warm being closed-back, the pleasant memory foam earcups allow for prolonged wear.

The sound produced by the 50mm speaker is well-balanced, with nice lows and highs, and a respectable midrange for those gunshots. Along with a nice range, noise isolation is also fairly excellent. It provides an authentic horror gaming experience.

When playing horror games, the eerie music and varied audio effects of monsters, demons, and steel colliding with one another are audible. Even without replicating extremely low or extremely high frequencies, the HyperX Cloud Stinger offers a tremendous sound at a maximum volume that enhances the immersion of horror adventures.

2) Razer Kraken Ultimate

Price: $64.99

Given its huge, spherical earcups, the Kraken Ultimate resembles other Razer gaming headsets in appearance. The entire headset is made of black materials, including faux leather and cloth on the headband and earpad padding.

The boom microphone, all settings, and connections are located in the left earcup. A 4.3-foot fabric-wrapped cable with a USB-A connection attached to the bottom of the left earcup allows the headset to be connected to any PC. On the side of the earcup behind the volume wheel, there is a THX Spatial Audio button and an indication light.

The simulated 7.1-channel surround experience is provided by THX Spatial Audio. On clicking the THX Spatial Audio button on the left earcup's side, the feature can be directly accessed from the headset.

Razer Kraken Ultimate is an impressive wired gaming headset with lots of features and a great microphone. The headset's audio profile is undoubtedly bass-heavy, but it can produce booming audio with simulated surround-sound thanks to THX Spatial Audio and record clear, sharp voice conversation and commentary.

3) Sony MDR-7506

Price: $75.00

The Sony MDR-7506 is a nice and comfortable pair of closed-back headphones with decent sound for critical listening. It has a powerful bass that doesn't overpower the outstanding mid-range and a well-integrated sound.

The Sony MDR-7506 has a simple over-the-ear style that seems somewhat generic but will suit most people. A few trademark logos stand out among the rest of the modest, all-black color palette. Large and oval-shaped ear cups. and a broad headband with a faux-leather-like cover are also included.

These over-the-ear headphones include an extra bass bump that gives mixes more power, and they also have an additional treble peak that gives singers and instruments a bright, sparkling quality. Additionally, they correctly represent vocals and instruments thanks to their relatively neutral and flat mid-range.

4) SteelSeries Arctis 7+

Price: $159.99

The Arctis 7+ from SteelSeries is a top-notch wireless gaming headset. It is comfortable to use thanks to the big, cushioned ear pads made of soft memory foam and covered in breathable fabric.

Despite not giving users the sensation of wearing a subwoofer on the head, the Arctis 7+ can produce strong bass. Everything, including distant gunshots to the whisper of trees to the stomp of boots in buildings, can be heard clearly thanks to the sound effects. While giving the other noises a chance to be heard, the bass dominance of footsteps and gunfire doesn't overpower the audio.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ is a robust-sounding, feature-rich wireless gaming headset that can be wirelessly connected to a phone, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, or any variety of other devices. It's well-built and ergonomic, and sounds great for music and video games.

5) Beyerdynamic DT 900 PRO X

Price: $499.00

The Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X is ideal for gaming since it possesses characteristics that make it ideal for extended periods of critical listening, audio mixing, and mastering.

Additionally, it is a headset that includes all the components required for an immersive horror-gaming experience. With a level of convenience that is difficult to match, these headphones are incredibly well-made.

The Beyerdynamic DT 900 PRO X headphones are comfortable. Their headband is comfortable for extended gaming sessions, and the cushioning is extremely fluffy and soft. The PRO X family of headphones and standalone microphones, which includes the open-back Beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X and closed-back Beyerdynamic DT 900 PRO X, was created with versatility in mind.

Compared to previous Beyerdynamic headphones, it features a driver called the Stellar.45. It helps with an audio interface or smartphone as it enables the headset to operate at higher volumes without degrading sound quality or creating distortion.

