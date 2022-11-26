5 best Cyber Monday and Black Friday laptop deals under $1000 to get for Thanksgiving

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale offer jaw-dropping discounts on all kinds of electronic products. Be it a new TV, phone, or regular home appliances, manufacturers discount a lot of their products during these sales.

ROG North America @ASUS_ROGNA us.rog.gg/BF2022 Good thing we have all of the above on sale right now Good thing we have all of the above on sale right now😉 us.rog.gg/BF2022

Modern-day laptops have become incredibly powerful, and they're now reliable tools to enhance productivity at the workplace or use as a portable entertainment option. This article will list some of the best laptop deals under $1000 that are worth purchasing during the ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale.

5 laptop deals under $1000 in Cyber Monday Sale this Thanksgiving

1) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i (for $599.99 on Newegg)

Intel Core i7 11th Gen 1165G7 (2.80 GHz)

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

8 GB RAM

512 GB PCIe SSD

14" IPS 1920 x 1080

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Lenovo's entry-level IdeaPad laptop is a great option for anyone looking for a decent business laptop. The Full HD IPS panel reproduces vivid colors and ensures crisp text and images.

Paired with an Intel 11th Gen i7 and a Gen 3 PCIe SSD, the laptop can multitask with ease. The 8GB of RAM is enough to power multiple chrome tabs without any hiccups in performance.

For connectivity, the laptop offers WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 standards. Lenovo also claims an impressive 15 hours of battery life. Considering the price drop, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i is going to be an excellent purchase during the Cyber Monday sale.

2) ASUS VivoBook S 14X OLED (for $699.99 on Newegg)

14.5" OLED Display 2.8K 16:10 120Hz HDR

Intel Core i7-12700H CPU

12GB RAM

512GB SSD

Windows 11 Home

Perhaps there is no other laptop in this price range that offers as many features as the ASUS VivoBook S 14X OLED. It sports an Intel 12th Gen i7, 12 GB of RAM, and a Gen 4 NVMe drive for storage. This translates to blazing fast performance in day-to-day apps and networking tasks.

The ASUS VivoBook S 14X OLED is a good entertainment device for movie viewing as well. Its 120Hz OLED panel makes the colors pop out and accurately reproduces blacks.

For connectivity, it features Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E, and Thunderbolt and USB 3.2 ports. You save almost $400 at the price being offered during the Cyber Monday sale.

3) MSI GF63 Thin (for $759 on Newegg)

15.6" 144 Hz IPS

Intel Core i5 11th Gen 11400H (2.70GHz)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

8 GB DDR4 RAM

256 GB NVMe SSD

Windows 11 Home

The Cyber Monday Sale brings a fan favorite gaming laptop at an even lower price of $759. MSI's 1080p gaming laptop comes with an Intel 11th Gen i5 processor that is paired with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. The MSI GF63 Thin is also lighter and more portable than the average gaming laptop.

The laptop can easily ensure a steady 60 FPS in medium to high settings at 1080p. It is also capable of supporting WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity standards.

4) 2020 Apple MacBook Air (for $799 on Amazon)

Apple M1 Chip

13” Retina Display

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

Those looking for a laptop that focuses solely on productivity and work should get the 2020 Apple M1 Macbook Air. The laptop is available at an all-time low of $799 on Amazon this Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale.

The MacBook offers all-day battery life, along with a gorgeous retina display. Despite having been released in 2020, the M1 chip in this laptop is incredibly powerful and can even go toe-to-toe with Intel's 11th Gen i5 offerings.

The 2020 Apple M1 Macbook Air continues to be relevant to this day, thanks to the connectivity provided in the form of WiFi 6 standard, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports.

5) ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED UM535 (for $999 on Newegg)

15.6" FHD Touch Display

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU

16GB RAM

1TB PCIe SSD

Windows 11 Pro QE-NH71T

The ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 is an absolute steal during this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale.

The laptop usually sells for around $1300-$1400, but it's being offered for under $1000 during the sale. The ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 has a Ryzen 7 processor and a powerful Nvidia 3050 Ti graphics card. The form factor is slim and compact, allowing it to be used as both a gaming device and business laptop.

The OLED screen reproduces amazing colors, while the onboard 16GB RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD ensure frictionless performance all the time. This laptop offers WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, along with USB 3.2 ports. If you're in the market for a new laptop, the ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 is a great choice during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale.

Poll : 0 votes