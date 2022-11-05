5 best gaming accessories with expected deals on Black Friday 2022 sale

A fair number of gaming accessories are available at discounted rates in the month of November until the Black Friday 2022 sale. Keyboards, mice, speakers, controllers, and many more will be available at a discount for interested gamers looking to improve their experience.

These products are currently on sale, and there’s a good chance that they will remain that way until this year's Black Friday rolls around in a few weeks. What are some of the best products for a variety of gamers? This article will detail five of the best gaming accessory deals available right now.

What are some gaming accessories you can get now for Black Friday 2022?

1) Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard

Retail Price: $249.99

$249.99 Sale Price: $199.48

$199.48 Available at: Amazon

Many Razer products are on sale for up to 50% off, so it was pretty hard to pick my favorite. First off, I went with this keyboard as it’s the very same accessory that I use. It’s one that I know and trust, and I certainly enjoy using the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard. The plush magnetic wrist rest allows me to work/game for hours on end without sacrificing comfort or performance.

The keys have a satisfying click (Razer Analog Optical Switches) to them, and it even features USB 3.0 passthrough, allowing you to connect devices to it directly instead of taking up a slot on your PC. The keycaps are sturdy and feel good when pressed. Furthermore, there are plenty of RGB options for those interested in lighting. It’s an excellent choice for a Black Friday 2022 purchase.

2) Microsoft Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller

Retail Price: $59.99

$59.99 Sale Price: $47.99

$47.99 Available at: Xbox

Easily one of the best and most reliable controllers for your PC, the Xbox Series X|S Wireless is great, whether you’re using Microsoft’s console or connecting it to a PC. The textured grip feels amazing, and its hybrid D-pad is reliable.

Furthermore, gamers rarely get to see official Xbox or PlayStation controllers on sale at a reasonable price. It’s time to take advantage of this, even if it's a minor sale. It will likely stay this way until Black Friday 2022, so don’t miss out on it.

3) Sony Inzone H7 Wireless Gaming Headset

Retail Price: $229.99

$229.99 Sale Price: $148.00

$148.00 Available at: Amazon

This may likely be the cheapest price that this headset has ever been. It boasts a 40-hour lifetime at full charge and supports both Bluetooth as well as wireless connections for both PC and PlayStation 5 consoles. It’s a relatively new headset, but still looks and sounds terrific.

The Inzone, which is on sale likely through Black Friday 2022, has 360-degree Spatial Sound, so you can always detect where a sound is coming from, making it even more useful for certain multiplayer games. It boasts a soft headband and an ergonomic design, making it an ideal Black Friday 2022 purchase.

4) Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse

Retail Price: $79.99

$79.99 Sale Price: $34.99

$34.99 Available at: Amazon

A good mouse can get incredibly expensive, but thankfully, this is not the case. The Logitech G502 Hero is a quality mouse at a reasonable price. It has an adjustable DPI between 100 and 16,000 and features 11 customizable buttons. You can even customize its weight, depending on if you want a heavier or lighter feel to your mouse.

If you’re interesed in a great mouse at a good price, this Black Friday 2022 purchase will be right up your alley. Logitech has featured several great sales this month as well for a variety of items in their catalog.

5) SanDisk 128GB microSD card

Retail Price: $34.99

$34.99 Sale Price: $18.25

$18.25 Available at: Amazon

The Nintendo Switch sadly doesn’t have enough hard drive space to put all of your favorite games in one location. Therefore, the most appropriate solution is to get a cheap, but high-yield microSD card. This card from SanDisk will function smoothly with a Switch, and 128GB is more than enough to store a wide assortment of games from your holiday sale purchases/holiday gifts.

SanDisk’s card boasts 100MB/s read speeds and 90MB/s write speeds, so you’ll spend less time accessing and saving your favorite Switch games.

This, of course, is only a sample of the accessories that will be on sale across Black Friday 2022. Make sure you stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we continue to cover the best sales coming throughout the holidays.

