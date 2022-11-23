5 best gaming chair deals in Black Friday 2022 sale

The much-awaited Black Friday sale has arrived, and major online retail stores are offering great deals on various products. This means it is the perfect time for users to save money on PC peripherals such as gaming chairs.

Gaming chairs provide a more comfortable experience compared to standard chairs. They are generally more customizable as they specialize in delivering armrests as well as back and lumbar support. Their headrests are also adjusted for better comfort and increased efficiency.

Gaming chairs are generally costly, but they are available with massive discounts during the Black Friday sale. Listed below are five gaming chairs that aim to provide comfort and increase the efficiency of gamers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Corsair T3 Rush, the Karnox Legend, and 3 other amazing gaming chair deals in the Black Friday 2022 sale

1) Razer Enki (Now available for $339.990

The Razer Enki is the ideal premium gaming chair in this price range. It can support people up to 6'8 in height and up to 136kg in weight.

The chair is made up of dual-textured synthetic leather, making it highly durable. It has a built-in lumbar arch to support the lower back. It also has a recliner that tilts up to 152 degrees, along with a reactive mechanism that reacts according to weight to provide more comfort.

Additionally, the Razer Enki has a 4D armrest that can be adjusted. It also has a memory foam head cushion to provide comfort to the head and neck.

The Razer Enki is available for $339.99, thanks to the Black Friday sale on Best Buy.

2) Corsair T3 Rush (Now available for $294.99)

The Corsair T3 Rush is perfect for those who want a premium gaming chair at an affordable price. It can comfortably support a person of up to 6 feet in height.

The chair is made up of soft fabric to retain minimal heat. It has an adjustable padded neck cushion and memory foam lumbar support, which are wrapped in a plush microfiber to provide comfort. It can also be reclined back and has a 4D armrest that can be adjusted in any direction.

The T3 Rush is generally available for $319.99, but it can now be purchased for $294.99 in a Black Friday sale on Best Buy.

3) Razer Iskur X (Now available for $284.99)

The Razer Iskur X is an excellent gaming chair for tall people. It can support people up to 6'2 in height and up to 136kg (300lbs) in weight.

The chair is made up of multi-layered synthetic leather that can resist wear. It also has a fully adjustable recline, tilt, and height to provide comfort. Additionally, it has a 2D armrest that can be adjusted by height to relax the arms.

The Iskur X is available for $284.99 in an early Black Friday sale on Amazon.

4) Karnox Legend (Now available for $229.00)

The Karnox Legend is perfect for those looking for a gaming chair on a budget.

The chair is made of fabric and a high-density sponge, making it comfortable. It is well-padded and contains a lumbar and headrest pillow for extended gaming sessions.

The Karnox Legend can carry up to 220 lbs and is 90-155 degrees reclinable, which is suitable for work, gaming, and more. Furthermore, it is BIFMA certified, which makes it a great gaming chair for this budget.

The Karnox Legend is typically available for $289.00, but gamers can now buy it for $229.00 in an early Black Friday sale on Amazon.

5) GTPLAYER Gaming Chair (Now available for $99.98)

The GTPLAYER is the ideal gaming chair for people on a budget. It is made up of high-quality leather and is equipped with a headrest pillow. It also has a waist pillow for comfort.

Additionally, the chair's leg is made up of metal, which makes it more durable. It also has a footrest for relaxing feet.

The GTPLAYER is usually available for $139.99, but it can currently be purchased for $99.98 in an early Black Friday sale on Amazon.

